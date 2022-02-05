Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego State travels to rival Colorado State on Friday night looking to beat the Rams for the second time this year

San Diego State and Colorado State meet up for the second time this year, but this time both teams will have more than a few days to prepare for the game.

How to Watch San Diego State at Colorado State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the San Diego State at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mountain West had the Aztecs and Rams play back on January 8th after both teams had games postponed due to COVID-19. The problem is they only learned of the game just days before.

It didn't affect the Aztecs as they blew out the Rams 79-49 for one of their biggest wins of the year.

Unfortunately for the Aztecs, they have gone just 2-2 since that win and are 4-2 in conference play. They are, though, coming off a big 73-47 win against New Mexico on Monday.

Friday they will look to get another win against Colorado State as the Rams try to bounce back from consecutive losses.

The Rams had won five in a row after the loss to the Aztecs, but have dropped back-to-back games against UNLV and Wyoming in overtime. 

Those losses were more than they had all year combined up until that point as they had started 16-1.

Now they are scrambling to get back on track and Friday night's game is huge for them. They must win this game or suddenly their hopes of a conference title and an at-large bid could disappear.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

San Diego State at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15790080
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Jazz

39 seconds ago
USATSI_17432860 (1)
College Wrestling

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Wrestling

39 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Toledo at Ball State in Men's College Basketball

39 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

39 seconds ago
st. cloud state
College Hockey

How to Watch St. Cloud State vs. Denver in Men's College Hockey

39 seconds ago
WASHINGTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington vs Utah

39 seconds ago
washington state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State vs Colorado

39 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Mavericks

30 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) defends Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) as he looks to pass the ball in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy