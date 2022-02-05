How to Watch San Diego State at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

San Diego State travels to rival Colorado State on Friday night looking to beat the Rams for the second time this year

San Diego State and Colorado State meet up for the second time this year, but this time both teams will have more than a few days to prepare for the game.

How to Watch San Diego State at Colorado State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the San Diego State at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mountain West had the Aztecs and Rams play back on January 8th after both teams had games postponed due to COVID-19. The problem is they only learned of the game just days before.

It didn't affect the Aztecs as they blew out the Rams 79-49 for one of their biggest wins of the year.

Unfortunately for the Aztecs, they have gone just 2-2 since that win and are 4-2 in conference play. They are, though, coming off a big 73-47 win against New Mexico on Monday.

Friday they will look to get another win against Colorado State as the Rams try to bounce back from consecutive losses.

The Rams had won five in a row after the loss to the Aztecs, but have dropped back-to-back games against UNLV and Wyoming in overtime.

Those losses were more than they had all year combined up until that point as they had started 16-1.

Now they are scrambling to get back on track and Friday night's game is huge for them. They must win this game or suddenly their hopes of a conference title and an at-large bid could disappear.

Regional restrictions may apply.