Nevada looks for revenge at home after San Diego State eked out a win in their previous matchup.

San Diego State rolls into Nevada riding a three-game winning streak. The Wolf Pack, on the other hand, are trying to put a halt to a three-game losing streak as these Mountain West rivals clash right before the conference tournament. The Aztecs will be one of the favorites to come out on top of that tournament and therefore should be the favorites in this game even on the road.

How to Watch San Diego State at Nevada in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Aztecs are coming off a thriller against Fresno State as it took two overtimes to put away the Bulldogs 65-64. They leaned heavily on their senior Matt Bradley who had 26 points in the game.

Look for him to have a big night here as well as he's averaging 17.5 points nightly. Bradley also scored 26 points in their last game against Nevada where he also led the team in rebounds and assists in that game as well.

Don't expect a runaway game here tonight by San Diego State, though. Nevada only lost by five in its last game against Boise State. In their previous matchup against the Aztecs, the Wolf Pack only lost by a bucket.

Look for Nevada to finish out the regular season strong with an in-conference statement win to gain momentum heading into the conference tournament.

