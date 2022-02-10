San Diego State travels to in-state rival San Jose State on Wednesday night looking for its second straight win.

San Diego State bounced back from a tough loss to Colorado State on Friday with a big win against Nevada on Sunday. The Aztecs got done by 13 early but battled all the way back to pull out a close 65-63 win.

How to Watch San Diego State at San Jose State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the San Diego State at San Jose State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their Mountain West record to 5-3 and 13-6 overall as they continue to battle for a possible at-large berth.

Wednesday night, the Aztecs will look to win their second straight game for the first time since they won five straight at the end of December and beginning of January.

San Jose State will look to keep that from happening as it tries to snap a 10-game losing streak.

The Spartans came into conference play a respectable 7-5, but have come up short in every Mountain West game this year.

It has been a tough conference year for the Spartans. They have struggled to keep pace with the rest of the Mountain West and are still searching for that first win.

Wednesday night, they hope they can shock San Diego State and pick up a huge upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.