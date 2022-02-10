Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego State travels to in-state rival San Jose State on Wednesday night looking for its second straight win.

San Diego State bounced back from a tough loss to Colorado State on Friday with a big win against Nevada on Sunday. The Aztecs got done by 13 early but battled all the way back to pull out a close 65-63 win.

How to Watch San Diego State at San Jose State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the San Diego State at San Jose State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their Mountain West record to 5-3 and 13-6 overall as they continue to battle for a possible at-large berth.

Wednesday night, the Aztecs will look to win their second straight game for the first time since they won five straight at the end of December and beginning of January.

San Jose State will look to keep that from happening as it tries to snap a 10-game losing streak.

The Spartans came into conference play a respectable 7-5, but have come up short in every Mountain West game this year.

It has been a tough conference year for the Spartans. They have struggled to keep pace with the rest of the Mountain West and are still searching for that first win.

Wednesday night, they hope they can shock San Diego State and pick up a huge upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

San Diego State at San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

oregon state
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at Oregon State

4 minutes ago
san diego state
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at San Jose State

4 minutes ago
snowboarding
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Cross Event

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17555272
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Jazz

59 minutes ago
USATSI_17607940
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Kraken

1 hour ago
USATSI_17644596
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Kings

1 hour ago
USATSI_17437841
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Trail Blazers

1 hour ago
Volleyball
Indoor Volleyball

How to Watch UC Santa Barbara vs. USC

1 hour ago
USATSI_17644869
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Flames

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy