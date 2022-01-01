Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Diego State at UNLV in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The San Diego State Aztecs and UNLV Rebels begin conference play today, both looking to make an impression.
    Author:

    Kevin Kruger took over the UNLV Rebels (8-5) this season, carrying the legacy of his father as their legendary coach. They started off the season well in non-conference play and look to start Mountain West Conference play against a game San Diego State Aztecs (8-3) team that are playing terrific defense and rose to the occasion against a quality slate of teams.

    How to Watch San Diego State at UNLV today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Watch San Diego State at UNLV online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rebels got a strong win early in the season against California in another balanced team effort with tough defense:

    This season the Aztecs are hanging their hat on defense, with the No. 18 scoring defense in the NCAA (58.5 opponents points per game).

    They do a great job of forcing teams to shoot low percentages across the board, leading to low scoring, grinding games. Through 11 games the Aztecs have only given up more than 66 points more than once this season and are very consistent giving up between 50-60 points six times.

    Matt Bradley carries the way for the Aztecs with 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

    On the other side, the Rebels have senior Bryce Hamilton guiding them with 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He gets nearly a double-double every night from Royce Hamm (9.2 points and 9.9 rebounds) and offense balance from Donovan Williams (12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds).

    The Rebels are riding a four game winning streak heading into Mountain West play fueled by their offense, scoring 83.75 points during this stretch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    San Diego State at UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego State at UNLV in Men's College Basketball

    just now
    Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

    just now
    Dec 15, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) drives past Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at NC State

    just now
    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) fight for control of the puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy