How to Watch San Diego State at UNLV in Men's College Basketball

The San Diego State Aztecs and UNLV Rebels begin conference play today, both looking to make an impression.

Kevin Kruger took over the UNLV Rebels (8-5) this season, carrying the legacy of his father as their legendary coach. They started off the season well in non-conference play and look to start Mountain West Conference play against a game San Diego State Aztecs (8-3) team that are playing terrific defense and rose to the occasion against a quality slate of teams.

How to Watch San Diego State at UNLV today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Rebels got a strong win early in the season against California in another balanced team effort with tough defense:

This season the Aztecs are hanging their hat on defense, with the No. 18 scoring defense in the NCAA (58.5 opponents points per game).

They do a great job of forcing teams to shoot low percentages across the board, leading to low scoring, grinding games. Through 11 games the Aztecs have only given up more than 66 points more than once this season and are very consistent giving up between 50-60 points six times.

Matt Bradley carries the way for the Aztecs with 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

On the other side, the Rebels have senior Bryce Hamilton guiding them with 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He gets nearly a double-double every night from Royce Hamm (9.2 points and 9.9 rebounds) and offense balance from Donovan Williams (12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds).

The Rebels are riding a four game winning streak heading into Mountain West play fueled by their offense, scoring 83.75 points during this stretch.

