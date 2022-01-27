How to Watch San Diego State at Utah State

San Diego State takes on Utah State on Wednesday night as it looks to win its second straight game.

San Diego State bounced back from a loss to Boise State when it beat UNLV 80-55 on Monday night. The win improved the Aztecs to 3-1 in the Mountain West and 11-4 overall.

How to Watch Utah State at Fresno State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Utah State at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was good for them as they lost a defensive battle to the Broncos on Saturday. The offense only put up 37 points in the five-point loss.

It was a strange game, but one they were able to forget about to get the big win against the Rebels to get back in the win column.

Wednesday night, they go for their second straight win as they play a Utah State team who has lost four straight.

The Aggies may have lost the last four, but all of those losses have come by seven or fewer points. They have played Colorado State and Boise State, two of the top teams in the conference, extremely well but just haven't been able to pull off the upset.

Utah State has been close and Wednesday night the Aggies will look to finally get over the hump and get that signature win against San Diego State.

Regional restrictions may apply.