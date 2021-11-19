San Diego State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Portland Pilots guard Mike Meadows (25) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (32) and Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) face the San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game tips at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Arizona State

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
    Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Arizona State

    • Last year, the Aztecs put up 73.6 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 77.1 the Sun Devils allowed.
    • The Sun Devils put up an average of 74.3 points per game last year, 13.1 more points than the 61.2 the Aztecs gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Aztecs had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents knocked down.
    • The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 39.2% the Aztecs' opponents shot last season.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Matt Mitchell averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • Nathan Mensah pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Trey Pulliam averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
    • Jordan Schakel knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Mitchell averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mensah compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Remy Martin averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Kimani Lawrence pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged 3.6 assists per contest.
    • Martin knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jaelen House averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Jalen Graham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    San Diego State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UC Riverside

    W 66-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    BYU

    L 66-60

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UT Arlington

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Home

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Portland

    W 76-60

    Home

    11/11/2021

    UC Riverside

    L 66-65

    Home

    11/15/2021

    North Florida

    W 72-63

    Home

    11/18/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Arizona State at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
