San Diego State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) face the San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game tips at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Arizona State

Last year, the Aztecs put up 73.6 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 77.1 the Sun Devils allowed.

The Sun Devils put up an average of 74.3 points per game last year, 13.1 more points than the 61.2 the Aztecs gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Aztecs had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents knocked down.

The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 39.2% the Aztecs' opponents shot last season.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Mitchell averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.

Nathan Mensah pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Trey Pulliam averaged 3.5 assists per contest.

Jordan Schakel knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.

Mitchell averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mensah compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Remy Martin averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season.

Kimani Lawrence pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged 3.6 assists per contest.

Martin knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Jaelen House averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Jalen Graham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 UC Riverside W 66-53 Home 11/12/2021 BYU L 66-60 Away 11/18/2021 Arizona State - Home 11/20/2021 UT Arlington - Home 11/26/2021 Georgetown - Home 11/30/2021 Long Beach State - Home 12/4/2021 Michigan - Away 12/8/2021 CSU Fullerton - Home

Arizona State Schedule