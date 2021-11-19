San Diego State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) face the San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game tips at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Arizona State
- Last year, the Aztecs put up 73.6 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 77.1 the Sun Devils allowed.
- The Sun Devils put up an average of 74.3 points per game last year, 13.1 more points than the 61.2 the Aztecs gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Aztecs had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents knocked down.
- The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 39.2% the Aztecs' opponents shot last season.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Mitchell averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.
- Nathan Mensah pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Trey Pulliam averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
- Jordan Schakel knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.
- Mitchell averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mensah compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Remy Martin averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Kimani Lawrence pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged 3.6 assists per contest.
- Martin knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Jaelen House averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Jalen Graham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UC Riverside
W 66-53
Home
11/12/2021
BYU
L 66-60
Away
11/18/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
11/20/2021
UT Arlington
-
Home
11/26/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
11/30/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Michigan
-
Away
12/8/2021
CSU Fullerton
-
Home
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Portland
W 76-60
Home
11/11/2021
UC Riverside
L 66-65
Home
11/15/2021
North Florida
W 72-63
Home
11/18/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Baylor
-
Home
12/1/2021
Washington State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/9/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
12/14/2021
Creighton
-
Away
How To Watch
November
18
2021
Arizona State at San Diego State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)