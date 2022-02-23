Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State at Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego State goes for six straight wins on Tuesday night when it visits Boise State in a huge Mountain West battle.

San Diego State plays on the road for a second straight game looking to extend its five-game winning streak. The Aztecs have climbed back into the Mountain West conversation with the winning streak.

How to Watch San Diego State at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the San Diego State at Boise State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego State is now 9-3 in conference play and a game back in the loss column to both Boise State and Wyoming.

Tuesday night the Aztecs have a golden opportunity to make up ground when they take on a Boise State team they lost to 42-37 back on Jan. 22.

The Broncos won that defensive battle and will look to do it again as they try and stay at the top of the Mountain West standings.

Boise State comes into the game on a two-game winning streak after it lost to Colorado State in overtime a little over a week ago.

Despite that loss to the Rams, the Broncos are still in great shape for an NCAA Tournament berth. They are currently 21-6 overall and are playing great basketball right now.

Tuesday night they will look to pick up the season sweep of San Diego State and extend their two-game winning streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

San Diego State at Boise State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Boise State

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
UCLA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

By Alex Barth
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy