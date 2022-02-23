San Diego State goes for six straight wins on Tuesday night when it visits Boise State in a huge Mountain West battle.

San Diego State plays on the road for a second straight game looking to extend its five-game winning streak. The Aztecs have climbed back into the Mountain West conversation with the winning streak.

How to Watch San Diego State at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

San Diego State is now 9-3 in conference play and a game back in the loss column to both Boise State and Wyoming.

Tuesday night the Aztecs have a golden opportunity to make up ground when they take on a Boise State team they lost to 42-37 back on Jan. 22.

The Broncos won that defensive battle and will look to do it again as they try and stay at the top of the Mountain West standings.

Boise State comes into the game on a two-game winning streak after it lost to Colorado State in overtime a little over a week ago.

Despite that loss to the Rams, the Broncos are still in great shape for an NCAA Tournament berth. They are currently 21-6 overall and are playing great basketball right now.

Tuesday night they will look to pick up the season sweep of San Diego State and extend their two-game winning streak.

