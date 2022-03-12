How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State Mountain West Championship

San Diego State and Boise State battle Saturday for the Mountain West Tournament Championship and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State stayed hot on Friday night when it knocked off No. 23 Colorado State 63-58.

How to Watch the Mountain West Championship San Diego State vs. Boise State in Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WRDW-Augusta, GA)

The win was the sixth in a row for the Aztecs and their 11th in the last 12 games as they have all but punched their ticket into the NCAA Tournament.

They want to leave no doubt on Saturday, though, and pick up the automatic bid with a win in the Mountain West Championship against a Boise State team they lost to twice this year.

The Broncos will be looking to beat the Aztecs for the third time and pick up a season sweep of San Diego State with a win on Saturday.

Boise State beat Wyoming 68-61 in the quarterfinals a day after narrowly avoiding an upset against Nevada.

The Broncos have now won seven of their last eight and are trying to end a great season with a tournament championship.

They have looked like the best team in the conference all year long and will probably get an at-large bid if they don't win, but getting a tournament championship is a much better way to finish the season.

