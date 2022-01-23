San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (10-3, 2-0 MWC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Boise State Broncos (14-4, 5-0 MWC), who have won 11 straight. The contest tips at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
  Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Boise State

  • The 65.6 points per game the Aztecs average are 6.5 more points than the Broncos give up (59.1).
  • The Broncos' 69.3 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 57.5 the Aztecs give up.
  • The Aztecs are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Broncos allow to opponents.
  • The Broncos' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Aztecs this season is Matt Bradley, who averages 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
  • San Diego State's leading rebounder is Nathan Mensah averaging 7.8 boards per game and its best passer is Trey Pulliam and his 3.9 assists per game.
  • The Aztecs get the most three-point shooting production out of Bradley, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
  • The San Diego State steals leader is Lamont Butler, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mensah, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab is the top scorer for the Broncos with 13.5 points per game. He also adds seven rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his stats.
  • Boise State's leader in rebounds is Mladen Armus with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Emmanuel Akot with 3.1 per game.
  • Akot is the top scorer from deep for the Broncos, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Boise State's leader in steals is Kigab with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Armus with 1.2 per game.

San Diego State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

CSU Fullerton

W 66-56

Home

12/17/2021

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 63-53

Home

12/22/2021

UCSD

W 78-57

Home

1/1/2022

UNLV

W 62-55

Away

1/8/2022

Colorado State

W 79-49

Home

1/22/2022

Boise State

-

Home

1/24/2022

UNLV

-

Home

1/26/2022

Utah State

-

Away

1/31/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

2/4/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

2/9/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

Boise State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Fresno State

W 65-55

Home

1/12/2022

Nevada

W 85-70

Away

1/15/2022

New Mexico

W 71-63

Away

1/18/2022

Air Force

W 62-56

Home

1/20/2022

Utah State

W 62-59

Away

1/22/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

1/25/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

1/28/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

2/5/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

2/11/2022

UNLV

-

Home

2/15/2022

Air Force

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Boise State at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
