San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (10-3, 2-0 MWC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Boise State Broncos (14-4, 5-0 MWC), who have won 11 straight. The contest tips at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Boise State

The 65.6 points per game the Aztecs average are 6.5 more points than the Broncos give up (59.1).

The Broncos' 69.3 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 57.5 the Aztecs give up.

The Aztecs are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Broncos allow to opponents.

The Broncos' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Aztecs this season is Matt Bradley, who averages 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

San Diego State's leading rebounder is Nathan Mensah averaging 7.8 boards per game and its best passer is Trey Pulliam and his 3.9 assists per game.

The Aztecs get the most three-point shooting production out of Bradley, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.

The San Diego State steals leader is Lamont Butler, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mensah, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab is the top scorer for the Broncos with 13.5 points per game. He also adds seven rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his stats.

Boise State's leader in rebounds is Mladen Armus with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Emmanuel Akot with 3.1 per game.

Akot is the top scorer from deep for the Broncos, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Boise State's leader in steals is Kigab with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Armus with 1.2 per game.

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 CSU Fullerton W 66-56 Home 12/17/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) W 63-53 Home 12/22/2021 UCSD W 78-57 Home 1/1/2022 UNLV W 62-55 Away 1/8/2022 Colorado State W 79-49 Home 1/22/2022 Boise State - Home 1/24/2022 UNLV - Home 1/26/2022 Utah State - Away 1/31/2022 New Mexico - Home 2/4/2022 Colorado State - Away 2/9/2022 San Jose State - Away

Boise State Schedule