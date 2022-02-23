San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (17-6, 9-3 MWC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (21-6, 12-2 MWC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: ExtraMile Arena

Arena: ExtraMile Arena

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -2 121 points

Key Stats for Boise State vs. San Diego State

The Broncos record 68.9 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 57.1 the Aztecs allow.

The Aztecs put up 5.7 more points per game (65.4) than the Broncos give up to opponents (59.7).

The Broncos make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

The Aztecs have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab posts a team-high 13.8 points per game. He is also putting up 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field.

Marcus Shaver Jr. averages 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mladen Armus is tops on the Broncos at 8.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.1 assists and 7.1 points.

Tyson Degenhart is posting 10.5 points, 0.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Emmanuel Akot averages a team-leading 3.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch