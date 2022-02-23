San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (17-6, 9-3 MWC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (21-6, 12-2 MWC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-2
121 points
Key Stats for Boise State vs. San Diego State
- The Broncos record 68.9 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 57.1 the Aztecs allow.
- The Aztecs put up 5.7 more points per game (65.4) than the Broncos give up to opponents (59.7).
- The Broncos make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
- The Aztecs have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab posts a team-high 13.8 points per game. He is also putting up 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field.
- Marcus Shaver Jr. averages 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Mladen Armus is tops on the Broncos at 8.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.1 assists and 7.1 points.
- Tyson Degenhart is posting 10.5 points, 0.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Emmanuel Akot averages a team-leading 3.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley is posting team highs in points (17.0 per game) and assists (2.6). And he is delivering 5.2 rebounds, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he averages 7.3 points and 0.7 assists.
- Keshad Johnson gets the Aztecs 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Trey Pulliam is No. 1 on the Aztecs in assists (3.6 per game), and posts 8.0 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Lamont Butler is putting up 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 37.9% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
February
22
2022
San Diego State at Boise State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
