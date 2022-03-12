San Diego State and Colorado State battle in the second semifinal of the Mountain West Tournament on Friday night.

San Diego State fended off a tough Fresno State team on Thursday night 53-46 to advance to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament on Friday night.

How to Watch the Mountain West Semifinal San Diego State vs. Colorado State Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The win was the fifth straight for the Aztecs as they finished the year winning 10 of their last 11 games to put themselves in position for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

They want to leave no doubt, though, and win the conference tournament. First, they need to take care of a Colorado State team that they went 1-1 against this year.

The Rams have been just as hot as the Aztecs to end the year as they have won nine of 10, including a tough 53-51 win against Utah State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Rams are now 25-4 overall and look to be in great shape to get an at-large bid, but like the Aztecs want to leave no doubt and win the conference tournament.

This should be a great game between two teams playing great basketball.

