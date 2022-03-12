Skip to main content

How to Watch the Mountain West Semifinal San Diego State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego State and Colorado State battle in the second semifinal of the Mountain West Tournament on Friday night.

San Diego State fended off a tough Fresno State team on Thursday night 53-46 to advance to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament on Friday night.

How to Watch the Mountain West Semifinal San Diego State vs. Colorado State Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the San Diego State vs. Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the fifth straight for the Aztecs as they finished the year winning 10 of their last 11 games to put themselves in position for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

They want to leave no doubt, though, and win the conference tournament. First, they need to take care of a Colorado State team that they went 1-1 against this year.

The Rams have been just as hot as the Aztecs to end the year as they have won nine of 10, including a tough 53-51 win against Utah State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Rams are now 25-4 overall and look to be in great shape to get an at-large bid, but like the Aztecs want to leave no doubt and win the conference tournament.

This should be a great game between two teams playing great basketball.

Regional restrictions may apply.

