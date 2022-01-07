San Diego State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (9-3, 0-0 MWC) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the No. 20 Colorado State Rams (11-0, 0-0 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022. The Rams have won 11 games in a row.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Colorado State
- The Aztecs put up 64.5 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Rams allow.
- The Rams score an average of 81.9 points per game, 23.7 more points than the 58.2 the Aztecs give up.
- The Aztecs make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Rams are shooting 51.8% from the field, 14.0% higher than the 37.8% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley leads the Aztecs in scoring, tallying 14.9 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Nathan Mensah leads San Diego State in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Trey Pulliam leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
- The Aztecs get the most three-point shooting production out of Adam Seiko, who makes 1.3 threes per game.
- The San Diego State steals leader is Pulliam, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mensah, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy records 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Rams, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Isaiah Stevens' assist statline leads Colorado State; he records 6.8 assists per game.
- John Tonje hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rams.
- Colorado State's leader in steals is Stevens with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roddy with 1.2 per game.
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Michigan
L 72-58
Away
12/8/2021
CSU Fullerton
W 66-56
Home
12/17/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 63-53
Home
12/22/2021
UCSD
W 78-57
Home
1/1/2022
UNLV
W 62-55
Away
1/8/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
1/12/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/15/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
1/18/2022
UNLV
-
Home
1/22/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/26/2022
Utah State
-
Away
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Northern Colorado
W 88-79
Home
12/1/2021
Little Rock
W 86-55
Home
12/4/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 74-58
Home
12/11/2021
Mississippi State
W 66-63
Home
1/4/2022
Air Force
W 67-59
Home
1/8/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
1/12/2022
Utah State
-
Home
1/15/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
1/19/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
1/22/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nevada
-
Home