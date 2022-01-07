San Diego State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (9-3, 0-0 MWC) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the No. 20 Colorado State Rams (11-0, 0-0 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022. The Rams have won 11 games in a row.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Colorado State

  • The Aztecs put up 64.5 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Rams allow.
  • The Rams score an average of 81.9 points per game, 23.7 more points than the 58.2 the Aztecs give up.
  • The Aztecs make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • The Rams are shooting 51.8% from the field, 14.0% higher than the 37.8% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Matt Bradley leads the Aztecs in scoring, tallying 14.9 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
  • Nathan Mensah leads San Diego State in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Trey Pulliam leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
  • The Aztecs get the most three-point shooting production out of Adam Seiko, who makes 1.3 threes per game.
  • The San Diego State steals leader is Pulliam, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mensah, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy records 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Rams, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Isaiah Stevens' assist statline leads Colorado State; he records 6.8 assists per game.
  • John Tonje hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rams.
  • Colorado State's leader in steals is Stevens with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roddy with 1.2 per game.

San Diego State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Michigan

L 72-58

Away

12/8/2021

CSU Fullerton

W 66-56

Home

12/17/2021

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 63-53

Home

12/22/2021

UCSD

W 78-57

Home

1/1/2022

UNLV

W 62-55

Away

1/8/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

1/12/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

1/15/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

1/18/2022

UNLV

-

Home

1/22/2022

Boise State

-

Home

1/26/2022

Utah State

-

Away

Colorado State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/27/2021

Northern Colorado

W 88-79

Home

12/1/2021

Little Rock

W 86-55

Home

12/4/2021

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 74-58

Home

12/11/2021

Mississippi State

W 66-63

Home

1/4/2022

Air Force

W 67-59

Home

1/8/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

1/12/2022

Utah State

-

Home

1/15/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

1/19/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

1/22/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nevada

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Colorado State at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

