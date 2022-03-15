How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton

San Diego State will face off against Creighton in the first round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

The Midwest Region features a No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed duel between San Diego State and Creighton, with a potential date with Kansas on the line.

How to Watch the first round matchup between No. 8 San Diego State and No. 9 Creighton:

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:27 p.m ET

TV: truTV

The Aztecs and Bluejays are the third of four matchups to be played in Fort Worth on Thursday, after Baylor-Norfolk State and UNC-Marquette and ahead of Kansas vs. the winner of Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

SDSU makes the field as an at-large out of the impressive Mountain West. The team finished the regular season winning nine of its last 10 games, and beat Fresno State and Colorado State before falling to Boise State in the conference championship game, 53–52. The Aztecs enter the Big Dance with a 23–8 (13–4) record.

Creighton sits at 22–11 with a 12–7 Big East record, with a win over Villanova, a pair of wins over Marquette and a pair of wins over UConn. After taking down Marquette to begin Big East tournament play, the Bluejays blasted Providence 85–58, before falling to Nova in the conference title game, 54–48.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner of No. 1 Kansas and the No. 16 First Four game between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Regional restrictions may apply.