San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (16-6, 8-3 MWC) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Save Mart Center
Arena: Save Mart Center
San Diego State
-2
117.5 points
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. San Diego State
- The Aztecs average 7.6 more points per game (65.6) than the Bulldogs allow (58).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 57.7 the Aztecs give up.
- This season, the Aztecs have a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 41% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- The Bulldogs' 44% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (38.2%).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley leads the Aztecs at 17.6 points per contest, while also averaging 2.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Nathan Mensah is tops on the Aztecs at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 7.5 points.
- Keshad Johnson posts 7.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Trey Pulliam posts a team-high 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 8 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 37.2% from the field.
- Lamont Butler averages 8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson is the Bulldogs' top scorer (18.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.1), and contributes 2.8 assists.
- Anthony Holland gives the Bulldogs 9.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Hill is posting a team-high 3 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
- Jordan Campbell gets the Bulldogs 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Leo Colimerio is averaging 5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 61.4% of his shots from the field.
