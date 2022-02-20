San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (16-6, 8-3 MWC) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Save Mart Center

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -2 117.5 points

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. San Diego State

The Aztecs average 7.6 more points per game (65.6) than the Bulldogs allow (58).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 57.7 the Aztecs give up.

This season, the Aztecs have a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 41% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

The Bulldogs' 44% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Bradley leads the Aztecs at 17.6 points per contest, while also averaging 2.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Nathan Mensah is tops on the Aztecs at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 7.5 points.

Keshad Johnson posts 7.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Trey Pulliam posts a team-high 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 8 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 37.2% from the field.

Lamont Butler averages 8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Fresno State Players to Watch