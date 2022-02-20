San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (16-6, 8-3 MWC) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Save Mart Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego State vs Fresno State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

San Diego State

-2

117.5 points

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. San Diego State

  • The Aztecs average 7.6 more points per game (65.6) than the Bulldogs allow (58).
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 57.7 the Aztecs give up.
  • This season, the Aztecs have a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 41% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
  • The Bulldogs' 44% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Matt Bradley leads the Aztecs at 17.6 points per contest, while also averaging 2.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
  • Nathan Mensah is tops on the Aztecs at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 7.5 points.
  • Keshad Johnson posts 7.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Trey Pulliam posts a team-high 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 8 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 37.2% from the field.
  • Lamont Butler averages 8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Orlando Robinson is the Bulldogs' top scorer (18.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.1), and contributes 2.8 assists.
  • Anthony Holland gives the Bulldogs 9.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Hill is posting a team-high 3 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
  • Jordan Campbell gets the Bulldogs 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Leo Colimerio is averaging 5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 61.4% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

San Diego State at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709644
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Ben Macaluso
1 hour ago
Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
USATSI_17710641
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy