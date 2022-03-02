San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (19-7, 11-4 MWC) will try to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7 MWC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Fresno State

  • The Aztecs score 65.8 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 57.8 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.2 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 57.3 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
  • The Aztecs make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Matt Bradley leads the Aztecs in scoring, tallying 17.2 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
  • Nathan Mensah is San Diego State's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.2 per game, while Trey Pulliam is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.
  • Bradley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aztecs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
  • Lamont Butler and Mensah lead San Diego State on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Mensah in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs' leader in scoring and rebounding is Orlando Robinson with 18.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Fresno State's assist leader is Isaiah Hill with 3.1 per game. He also averages 10.6 points per game and adds 2.7 rebounds per game.
  • Hill hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Fresno State's leader in steals is Hill (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robinson (1.3 per game).

San Diego State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Utah State

W 75-56

Home

2/19/2022

Fresno State

W 61-44

Away

2/22/2022

Boise State

L 58-57

Away

2/25/2022

San Jose State

W 77-52

Home

2/28/2022

Wyoming

W 73-66

Away

3/3/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Nevada

-

Away

Fresno State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Colorado State

L 65-50

Away

2/16/2022

UNLV

L 60-57

Home

2/19/2022

San Diego State

L 61-44

Home

2/22/2022

Air Force

W 65-40

Away

2/28/2022

New Mexico

W 71-68

Home

3/3/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Fresno State at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

genk soccer stadium
Soccer

How to Watch FC Midtjylland vs. SL Benfica

By Rafael Urbina
12 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots the ball over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
30 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State won 78-70. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) celebrates with center Franck Kepnang (22) during a timeout against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) celebrates with center Franck Kepnang (22) during a timeout against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) celebrates a win with fans after defeating the USC Trojans at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) shoots over Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq (11) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) drives around South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy