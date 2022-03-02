San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (19-7, 11-4 MWC) will try to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7 MWC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Fresno State

The Aztecs score 65.8 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 57.8 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.2 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 57.3 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

The Aztecs make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Bradley leads the Aztecs in scoring, tallying 17.2 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Nathan Mensah is San Diego State's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.2 per game, while Trey Pulliam is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.

Bradley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aztecs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Lamont Butler and Mensah lead San Diego State on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Mensah in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

The Bulldogs' leader in scoring and rebounding is Orlando Robinson with 18.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Fresno State's assist leader is Isaiah Hill with 3.1 per game. He also averages 10.6 points per game and adds 2.7 rebounds per game.

Hill hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Fresno State's leader in steals is Hill (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robinson (1.3 per game).

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Utah State W 75-56 Home 2/19/2022 Fresno State W 61-44 Away 2/22/2022 Boise State L 58-57 Away 2/25/2022 San Jose State W 77-52 Home 2/28/2022 Wyoming W 73-66 Away 3/3/2022 Fresno State - Home 3/5/2022 Nevada - Away

