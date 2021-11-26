San Diego State vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 12:00 AM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Georgetown
- Last year, the 73.6 points per game the Aztecs recorded were just 1.9 more points than the Hoyas gave up (71.7).
- The Hoyas put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, 10.2 more points than the 61.2 the Aztecs gave up to opponents.
- The Aztecs made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Hoyas allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Hoyas' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Mitchell averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.
- Nathan Mensah pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Trey Pulliam averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
- Jordan Schakel knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest a season ago.
- Mitchell averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mensah compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Jahvon Blair scored 15.4 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Qudus Wahab pulled down 8.2 boards per game while also scoring 12.7 points a contest.
- Blair hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Dante Harris averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Wahab compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UC Riverside
W 66-53
Home
11/12/2021
BYU
L 66-60
Away
11/18/2021
Arizona State
W 65-63
Home
11/20/2021
UT Arlington
W 68-62
Home
11/26/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
11/30/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Michigan
-
Away
12/8/2021
CSU Fullerton
-
Home
12/17/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
12/22/2021
UCSD
-
Home
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Dartmouth
L 69-60
Home
11/16/2021
American
W 79-57
Home
11/19/2021
Siena
W 83-65
Home
11/26/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
11/30/2021
Longwood
-
Home
12/5/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
12/8/2021
UMBC
-
Home
12/11/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
12/15/2021
Howard
-
Home
