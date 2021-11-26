San Diego State vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 12:00 AM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Georgetown

Last year, the 73.6 points per game the Aztecs recorded were just 1.9 more points than the Hoyas gave up (71.7).

The Hoyas put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, 10.2 more points than the 61.2 the Aztecs gave up to opponents.

The Aztecs made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Hoyas allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Hoyas' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Mitchell averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.

Nathan Mensah pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Trey Pulliam averaged 3.5 assists per contest.

Jordan Schakel knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest a season ago.

Mitchell averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mensah compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Jahvon Blair scored 15.4 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.

Qudus Wahab pulled down 8.2 boards per game while also scoring 12.7 points a contest.

Blair hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Dante Harris averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Wahab compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 UC Riverside W 66-53 Home 11/12/2021 BYU L 66-60 Away 11/18/2021 Arizona State W 65-63 Home 11/20/2021 UT Arlington W 68-62 Home 11/26/2021 Georgetown - Home 11/30/2021 Long Beach State - Home 12/4/2021 Michigan - Away 12/8/2021 CSU Fullerton - Home 12/17/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) - Home 12/22/2021 UCSD - Home

Georgetown Schedule