San Diego State vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 12:00 AM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Georgetown

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Georgetown

    • Last year, the 73.6 points per game the Aztecs recorded were just 1.9 more points than the Hoyas gave up (71.7).
    • The Hoyas put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, 10.2 more points than the 61.2 the Aztecs gave up to opponents.
    • The Aztecs made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Hoyas allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
    • The Hoyas' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Matt Mitchell averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • Nathan Mensah pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Trey Pulliam averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
    • Jordan Schakel knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest a season ago.
    • Mitchell averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mensah compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Jahvon Blair scored 15.4 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Qudus Wahab pulled down 8.2 boards per game while also scoring 12.7 points a contest.
    • Blair hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Dante Harris averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Wahab compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    San Diego State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UC Riverside

    W 66-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    BYU

    L 66-60

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Arizona State

    W 65-63

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UT Arlington

    W 68-62

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    UCSD

    -

    Home

    Georgetown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Dartmouth

    L 69-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    American

    W 79-57

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Siena

    W 83-65

    Home

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Wooden Legacy: Georgetown at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

