How to Watch San Diego State vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Long Beach State Beach (2-4) face the San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Long Beach State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Long Beach State
- The 62.5 points per game the Aztecs record are 24.3 fewer points than the Beach allow (86.8).
- The Beach score an average of 74.3 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 59.7 the Aztecs allow.
- The Aztecs make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points lower than the Beach have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- The Beach's 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- The Aztecs scoring leader is Matt Bradley, who averages 13.2 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- San Diego State's leading rebounder is Nathan Mensah averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Trey Pulliam and his 3.3 assists per game.
- The Aztecs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lamont Butler, who makes 1.2 threes per game.
- The San Diego State steals leader is Butler, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mensah, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Joel Murray's points (18.5 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Beach's leaderboards.
- Jordan Roberts is at the top of the Long Beach State rebounding leaderboard with 4.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.
- Colin Slater is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Beach, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Murray (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Long Beach State while Aboubacar Traore (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
BYU
L 66-60
Away
11/18/2021
Arizona State
W 65-63
Home
11/20/2021
UT Arlington
W 68-62
Home
11/26/2021
Georgetown
W 73-56
Home
11/26/2021
USC
L 58-43
Home
11/30/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Michigan
-
Away
12/8/2021
CSU Fullerton
-
Home
12/17/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
12/22/2021
UCSD
-
Home
1/1/2022
UNLV
-
Away
Long Beach State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
UCLA
L 100-79
Away
11/17/2021
Utah Valley
L 84-78
Home
11/22/2021
Missouri State
L 92-66
Home
11/23/2021
Murray State
L 80-43
Home
11/24/2021
Wright State
W 85-76
Home
11/30/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
12/8/2021
Bethesda (CA)
-
Home
12/12/2021
USC
-
Away
12/18/2021
La Sierra
-
Home
12/20/2021
San Diego
-
Away