Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Long Beach State Beach (2-4) face the San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Long Beach State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Long Beach State

The 62.5 points per game the Aztecs record are 24.3 fewer points than the Beach allow (86.8).

The Beach score an average of 74.3 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 59.7 the Aztecs allow.

The Aztecs make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points lower than the Beach have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

The Beach's 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

The Aztecs scoring leader is Matt Bradley, who averages 13.2 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

San Diego State's leading rebounder is Nathan Mensah averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Trey Pulliam and his 3.3 assists per game.

The Aztecs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lamont Butler, who makes 1.2 threes per game.

The San Diego State steals leader is Butler, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mensah, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Joel Murray's points (18.5 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Beach's leaderboards.

Jordan Roberts is at the top of the Long Beach State rebounding leaderboard with 4.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.

Colin Slater is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Beach, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Murray (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Long Beach State while Aboubacar Traore (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 BYU L 66-60 Away 11/18/2021 Arizona State W 65-63 Home 11/20/2021 UT Arlington W 68-62 Home 11/26/2021 Georgetown W 73-56 Home 11/26/2021 USC L 58-43 Home 11/30/2021 Long Beach State - Home 12/4/2021 Michigan - Away 12/8/2021 CSU Fullerton - Home 12/17/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) - Home 12/22/2021 UCSD - Home 1/1/2022 UNLV - Away

Long Beach State Schedule