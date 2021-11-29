Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Long Beach State Beach (2-4) face the San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Long Beach State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
    Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Long Beach State

    • The 62.5 points per game the Aztecs record are 24.3 fewer points than the Beach allow (86.8).
    • The Beach score an average of 74.3 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 59.7 the Aztecs allow.
    • The Aztecs make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points lower than the Beach have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
    • The Beach's 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • The Aztecs scoring leader is Matt Bradley, who averages 13.2 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
    • San Diego State's leading rebounder is Nathan Mensah averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Trey Pulliam and his 3.3 assists per game.
    • The Aztecs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lamont Butler, who makes 1.2 threes per game.
    • The San Diego State steals leader is Butler, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mensah, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

    Long Beach State Players to Watch

    • Joel Murray's points (18.5 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Beach's leaderboards.
    • Jordan Roberts is at the top of the Long Beach State rebounding leaderboard with 4.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.
    • Colin Slater is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Beach, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
    • Murray (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Long Beach State while Aboubacar Traore (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    San Diego State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    BYU

    L 66-60

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Arizona State

    W 65-63

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UT Arlington

    W 68-62

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgetown

    W 73-56

    Home

    11/26/2021

    USC

    L 58-43

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    UCSD

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    Long Beach State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    UCLA

    L 100-79

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Utah Valley

    L 84-78

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Missouri State

    L 92-66

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Murray State

    L 80-43

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wright State

    W 85-76

    Home

    11/30/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    La Sierra

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Long Beach State at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
