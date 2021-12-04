Michigan looks to get back on track after losing to North Carolina on Wednesday night when it faces San Diego State on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan suffered another setback on Wednesday night when it was completely run out of the gym in the second half against North Carolina. The Wolverines led until the closing seconds of the first half but struggled to score as the Tar Heels pulled away for a 21-point win.

How to Watch San Diego State at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KGMB – Honolulu, HI)

Live stream the San Diego State at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was the third loss of the year for the Wolverines and will likely drop them out of the Top 25 even if they beat San Diego State on Saturday.

The Aztecs, though, will try to make that a certainty and get a big win on the road.

San Diego State heads to Ann Arbor after a big win over Long Beach State on Tuesday that came on the heels of its second loss of the year to USC last Friday.

Despite the two losses, the Aztecs have still played well this year as their other loss was to a very good BYU team 66-60.

San Diego State has enough talent to come in and knock off the struggling Wolverines on Saturday afternoon. It will look to do just that.

Regional restrictions may apply.