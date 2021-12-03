Publish date:
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-3) take the court against the San Diego State Aztecs (5-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Crisler Center
Key Stats for Michigan vs. San Diego State
- The 68.9 points per game the Wolverines score are 11.0 more points than the Aztecs give up (57.9).
- The Aztecs score just 1.7 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Wolverines give up (65.6).
- This season, the Wolverines have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 37.7% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have knocked down.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson is tops on the Wolverines at 7.7 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 13.3 points.
- Eli Brooks leads his team in both points (15) and assists (2.6) per contest, and also puts up 4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- DeVante Jones paces his squad in assists per contest (3.9), and also puts up 6.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Moussa Diabate is putting up 8.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Caleb averages 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (7.9 per game), and he averages 8.1 points and 0.9 assists.
- Matt Bradley is No. 1 on the Aztecs in scoring (13 points per game) and assists (2), and puts up 5.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Trey Pulliam is the Aztecs' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he delivers 10.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.
- The Aztecs receive 9.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Lamont Butler.
- Keshad Johnson is averaging 6.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor.
