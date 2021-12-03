Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guards Matt Bradley (3) and Lamont Butler (5) celebrate after a play against the Long Beach State Beach during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-3) take the court against the San Diego State Aztecs (5-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. San Diego State

The 68.9 points per game the Wolverines score are 11.0 more points than the Aztecs give up (57.9).

The Aztecs score just 1.7 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Wolverines give up (65.6).

This season, the Wolverines have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 37.7% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have knocked down.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson is tops on the Wolverines at 7.7 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 13.3 points.

Eli Brooks leads his team in both points (15) and assists (2.6) per contest, and also puts up 4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

DeVante Jones paces his squad in assists per contest (3.9), and also puts up 6.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Moussa Diabate is putting up 8.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Caleb averages 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

San Diego State Players to Watch