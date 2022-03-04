Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 12-4 MWC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-16, 6-11 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. San Diego State

  • The 72.3 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 14.8 more points than the Aztecs give up (57.5).
  • The Aztecs score an average of 65.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 73.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Aztecs have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Desmond Cambridge is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.2), and also posts 16.4 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Kenan Blackshear is putting up 8.2 points, 2.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • Will Baker posts a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.7 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 54.5% from the floor.
  • Warren Washington is putting up 10.4 points, 0.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Matt Bradley is the Aztecs' top scorer (17.2 points per game) and assist man (2.7), and puts up 5 rebounds.
  • Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (7.2 per game), and he delivers 7.5 points and 0.6 assists.
  • Keshad Johnson is posting 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 55.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Trey Pulliam is the Aztecs' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he contributes 8.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.
  • Lamont Butler gets the Aztecs 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

San Diego State at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Andy Murray Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Argentina vs Czech Republic

By Steve Benko2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy