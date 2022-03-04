How to Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 12-4 MWC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-16, 6-11 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nevada vs. San Diego State
- The 72.3 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 14.8 more points than the Aztecs give up (57.5).
- The Aztecs score an average of 65.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 73.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Aztecs have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Desmond Cambridge is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.2), and also posts 16.4 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Kenan Blackshear is putting up 8.2 points, 2.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Will Baker posts a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.7 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 54.5% from the floor.
- Warren Washington is putting up 10.4 points, 0.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley is the Aztecs' top scorer (17.2 points per game) and assist man (2.7), and puts up 5 rebounds.
- Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (7.2 per game), and he delivers 7.5 points and 0.6 assists.
- Keshad Johnson is posting 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 55.9% of his shots from the field.
- Trey Pulliam is the Aztecs' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he contributes 8.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.
- Lamont Butler gets the Aztecs 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
5
2022
San Diego State at Nevada
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)