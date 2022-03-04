How to Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 12-4 MWC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-16, 6-11 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. San Diego State

The 72.3 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 14.8 more points than the Aztecs give up (57.5).

The Aztecs score an average of 65.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 73.6 the Wolf Pack give up.

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have knocked down.

The Aztecs have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Nevada Players to Watch

Desmond Cambridge is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.2), and also posts 16.4 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Kenan Blackshear is putting up 8.2 points, 2.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Will Baker posts a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.7 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 54.5% from the floor.

Warren Washington is putting up 10.4 points, 0.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch