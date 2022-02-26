San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts to a foul call with 1.7 second remaining in the second half of play versus Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State beats San Diego State 58-57. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (17-7, 9-4 MWC) will look to build on a five-game home win streak when they take on the San Jose State Spartans (8-19, 1-14 MWC) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Jose State

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. San Jose State

  • The 65.1 points per game the Aztecs score are 7.6 fewer points than the Spartans allow (72.7).
  • The Spartans' 65.5 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 57.1 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Aztecs have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
  • The Spartans are shooting 43.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 37.9% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Aztecs this season is Matt Bradley, who averages 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
  • San Diego State's leading rebounder is Nathan Mensah averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Trey Pulliam and his 3.5 assists per game.
  • Bradley leads the Aztecs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lamont Butler is San Diego State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Mensah leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • Omari Moore paces the Spartans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
  • Trey Smith is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spartans, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Moore is at the top of the San Jose State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.

San Diego State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

San Jose State

W 72-62

Away

2/12/2022

Air Force

W 76-64

Home

2/15/2022

Utah State

W 75-56

Home

2/19/2022

Fresno State

W 61-44

Away

2/22/2022

Boise State

L 58-57

Away

2/25/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

2/28/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

3/3/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Nevada

-

Away

San Jose State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

San Diego State

L 72-62

Home

2/12/2022

Wyoming

L 74-52

Home

2/15/2022

Nevada

L 81-72

Away

2/18/2022

Nevada

L 90-60

Home

2/20/2022

New Mexico

W 71-55

Home

2/25/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

3/1/2022

Air Force

-

Away

3/4/2022

Utah State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
25
2022

San Jose State at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
