San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (17-7, 9-4 MWC) will look to build on a five-game home win streak when they take on the San Jose State Spartans (8-19, 1-14 MWC) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. San Jose State
- The 65.1 points per game the Aztecs score are 7.6 fewer points than the Spartans allow (72.7).
- The Spartans' 65.5 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 57.1 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
- This season, the Aztecs have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
- The Spartans are shooting 43.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 37.9% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Aztecs this season is Matt Bradley, who averages 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
- San Diego State's leading rebounder is Nathan Mensah averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Trey Pulliam and his 3.5 assists per game.
- Bradley leads the Aztecs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lamont Butler is San Diego State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Mensah leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore paces the Spartans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
- Trey Smith is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spartans, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Moore is at the top of the San Jose State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
San Jose State
W 72-62
Away
2/12/2022
Air Force
W 76-64
Home
2/15/2022
Utah State
W 75-56
Home
2/19/2022
Fresno State
W 61-44
Away
2/22/2022
Boise State
L 58-57
Away
2/25/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
2/28/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
3/3/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Nevada
-
Away
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
San Diego State
L 72-62
Home
2/12/2022
Wyoming
L 74-52
Home
2/15/2022
Nevada
L 81-72
Away
2/18/2022
Nevada
L 90-60
Home
2/20/2022
New Mexico
W 71-55
Home
2/25/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
3/1/2022
Air Force
-
Away
3/4/2022
Utah State
-
Home
How To Watch
February
25
2022
San Jose State at San Diego State
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)