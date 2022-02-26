San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

Feb 22, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts to a foul call with 1.7 second remaining in the second half of play versus Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State beats San Diego State 58-57. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (17-7, 9-4 MWC) will look to build on a five-game home win streak when they take on the San Jose State Spartans (8-19, 1-14 MWC) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. San Jose State

The 65.1 points per game the Aztecs score are 7.6 fewer points than the Spartans allow (72.7).

The Spartans' 65.5 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 57.1 the Aztecs allow to opponents.

This season, the Aztecs have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

The Spartans are shooting 43.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 37.9% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.

San Diego State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Aztecs this season is Matt Bradley, who averages 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

San Diego State's leading rebounder is Nathan Mensah averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Trey Pulliam and his 3.5 assists per game.

Bradley leads the Aztecs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lamont Butler is San Diego State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Mensah leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Omari Moore paces the Spartans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Trey Smith is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spartans, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Moore is at the top of the San Jose State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 San Jose State W 72-62 Away 2/12/2022 Air Force W 76-64 Home 2/15/2022 Utah State W 75-56 Home 2/19/2022 Fresno State W 61-44 Away 2/22/2022 Boise State L 58-57 Away 2/25/2022 San Jose State - Home 2/28/2022 Wyoming - Away 3/3/2022 Fresno State - Home 3/5/2022 Nevada - Away

San Jose State Schedule