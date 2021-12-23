How to Watch San Diego State vs. UCSD: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (6-4) will visit the San Diego State Aztecs (7-3) after losing four road games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. UCSD
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. UCSD
- The 63.4 points per game the Aztecs score are only 0.6 more points than the Tritons give up (62.8).
- The Tritons' 72.2 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 58.6 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
- The Aztecs make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Tritons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Tritons are shooting 45.7% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 38.6% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- The Aztecs scoring leader is Matt Bradley, who averages 14.9 per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Nathan Mensah is San Diego State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while Trey Pulliam is its best passer, averaging 3.6 assists in each contest.
- Adam Seiko makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aztecs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
- Lamont Butler and Mensah lead San Diego State on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Mensah in blocks averaging 2.4 per contest.
UCSD Players to Watch
- The Tritons' leader in scoring and rebounding is Toni Rocak with 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Jake Killingsworth records more assists than any other UCSD player with 2.5 per game. He also scores 6.0 points and pulls down 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Jake Kosakowski makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tritons.
- Jace Roquemore (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCSD while Rocak (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
USC
L 58-43
Home
11/30/2021
Long Beach State
W 72-47
Home
12/4/2021
Michigan
L 72-58
Away
12/8/2021
CSU Fullerton
W 66-56
Home
12/17/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 63-53
Home
12/22/2021
UCSD
-
Home
1/1/2022
UNLV
-
Away
1/5/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
1/8/2022
Nevada
-
Home
1/12/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/15/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
UCSD Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Southern Miss
L 56-55
Away
12/2/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 83-74
Home
12/12/2021
Seattle U
L 73-51
Away
12/15/2021
Denver
L 64-56
Away
12/18/2021
Caltech
W 93-52
Home
12/22/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
12/30/2021
UCSB
-
Home
1/1/2022
CSU Northridge
-
Home
1/6/2022
UC Riverside
-
Away
1/8/2022
UC Davis
-
Away
1/11/2022
UC Irvine
-
Away