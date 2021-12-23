Dec 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts after making a basket during the second half against the Cal State Fullerton Titans at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The UCSD Tritons (6-4) will visit the San Diego State Aztecs (7-3) after losing four road games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. UCSD

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. UCSD

The 63.4 points per game the Aztecs score are only 0.6 more points than the Tritons give up (62.8).

The Tritons' 72.2 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 58.6 the Aztecs allow to opponents.

The Aztecs make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Tritons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Tritons are shooting 45.7% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 38.6% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.

San Diego State Players to Watch

The Aztecs scoring leader is Matt Bradley, who averages 14.9 per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Nathan Mensah is San Diego State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while Trey Pulliam is its best passer, averaging 3.6 assists in each contest.

Adam Seiko makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aztecs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.

Lamont Butler and Mensah lead San Diego State on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Mensah in blocks averaging 2.4 per contest.

UCSD Players to Watch

The Tritons' leader in scoring and rebounding is Toni Rocak with 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Jake Killingsworth records more assists than any other UCSD player with 2.5 per game. He also scores 6.0 points and pulls down 4.5 rebounds per game.

Jake Kosakowski makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tritons.

Jace Roquemore (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCSD while Rocak (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 USC L 58-43 Home 11/30/2021 Long Beach State W 72-47 Home 12/4/2021 Michigan L 72-58 Away 12/8/2021 CSU Fullerton W 66-56 Home 12/17/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) W 63-53 Home 12/22/2021 UCSD - Home 1/1/2022 UNLV - Away 1/5/2022 Fresno State - Home 1/8/2022 Nevada - Home 1/12/2022 Wyoming - Away 1/15/2022 New Mexico - Away

UCSD Schedule