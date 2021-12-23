Skip to main content
    How to Watch San Diego State vs. UCSD: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts after making a basket during the second half against the Cal State Fullerton Titans at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The UCSD Tritons (6-4) will visit the San Diego State Aztecs (7-3) after losing four road games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. UCSD

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for San Diego State vs. UCSD

    • The 63.4 points per game the Aztecs score are only 0.6 more points than the Tritons give up (62.8).
    • The Tritons' 72.2 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 58.6 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
    • The Aztecs make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Tritons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
    • The Tritons are shooting 45.7% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 38.6% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • The Aztecs scoring leader is Matt Bradley, who averages 14.9 per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Nathan Mensah is San Diego State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while Trey Pulliam is its best passer, averaging 3.6 assists in each contest.
    • Adam Seiko makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aztecs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
    • Lamont Butler and Mensah lead San Diego State on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Mensah in blocks averaging 2.4 per contest.

    UCSD Players to Watch

    • The Tritons' leader in scoring and rebounding is Toni Rocak with 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
    • Jake Killingsworth records more assists than any other UCSD player with 2.5 per game. He also scores 6.0 points and pulls down 4.5 rebounds per game.
    • Jake Kosakowski makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tritons.
    • Jace Roquemore (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCSD while Rocak (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    San Diego State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    USC

    L 58-43

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 72-47

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Michigan

    L 72-58

    Away

    12/8/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    W 66-56

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    W 63-53

    Home

    12/22/2021

    UCSD

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    UCSD Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Southern Miss

    L 56-55

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 83-74

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seattle U

    L 73-51

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Denver

    L 64-56

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Caltech

    W 93-52

    Home

    12/22/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    CSU Northridge

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UC Riverside

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    UC Davis

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    UC Irvine

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    UC San Diego at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

