San Diego State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch San Diego State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of streaking teams meet when the UNLV Rebels (8-5, 0-0 MWC) host the San Diego State Aztecs (8-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. The Rebels will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Aztecs, who have won three straight.
How to Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Key Stats for UNLV vs. San Diego State
- The Rebels score 13.0 more points per game (71.5) than the Aztecs allow (58.5).
- The Aztecs score only 1.9 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Rebels allow (66.6).
- This season, the Rebels have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have made.
- The Aztecs have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton is tops on the Rebels at 18.8 points per game, while also posting 2.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
- Royce Hamm Jr. puts up a team-high 10.0 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.0 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor.
- Donovan Williams posts 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan McCabe averages a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also averaging 6.7 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 40.3% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Michael Nuga is putting up 6.8 points, 1.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Nathan Mensah is averaging a team-best 8.3 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.3 points and 0.7 assists, making 51.4% of his shots from the field.
- Matt Bradley is the Aztecs' top scorer (14.7 points per game) and assist man (2.5), and delivers 4.5 rebounds.
- Trey Pulliam tops the Aztecs in assists (3.9 per game), and averages 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Keshad Johnson is putting up 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 54.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Lamont Butler gets the Aztecs 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
