San Diego State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

A pair of streaking teams meet when the UNLV Rebels (8-5, 0-0 MWC) host the San Diego State Aztecs (8-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. The Rebels will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Aztecs, who have won three straight.

How to Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Key Stats for UNLV vs. San Diego State

The Rebels score 13.0 more points per game (71.5) than the Aztecs allow (58.5).

The Aztecs score only 1.9 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Rebels allow (66.6).

This season, the Rebels have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have made.

The Aztecs have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton is tops on the Rebels at 18.8 points per game, while also posting 2.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Royce Hamm Jr. puts up a team-high 10.0 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.0 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor.

Donovan Williams posts 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan McCabe averages a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also averaging 6.7 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 40.3% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Nuga is putting up 6.8 points, 1.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch