San Diego State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (10-9, 1-5 MWC) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 3-1 MWC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah State vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Diego State
-1
129.5 points
Key Stats for Utah State vs. San Diego State
- The Aztecs score only 4.4 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Aggies allow (69.1).
- The Aggies' 75.0 points per game are 18.7 more points than the 56.3 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
- This season, the Aztecs have a 42.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
- The Aggies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (36.5%).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley leads his team in points per game (15.9), and also averages 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nathan Mensah averages a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.9 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor.
- Trey Pulliam leads his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also puts up 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Keshad Johnson posts 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Lamont Butler puts up 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the floor.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean paces the Aggies in scoring (18.7 points per game) and rebounding (9.9), and produces 2.2 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Brandon Horvath gets the Aggies 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Rylan Jones is putting up a team-high 4.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 7.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Steven Ashworth is averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 38.2% of his shots from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- R.J. Eytle-Rock gives the Aggies 7.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
