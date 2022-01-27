San Diego State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Utah State Aggies (10-9, 1-5 MWC) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 3-1 MWC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah State vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -1 129.5 points

Key Stats for Utah State vs. San Diego State

The Aztecs score only 4.4 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Aggies allow (69.1).

The Aggies' 75.0 points per game are 18.7 more points than the 56.3 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

This season, the Aztecs have a 42.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.

The Aggies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (36.5%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Bradley leads his team in points per game (15.9), and also averages 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nathan Mensah averages a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.9 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor.

Trey Pulliam leads his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also puts up 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keshad Johnson posts 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Lamont Butler puts up 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the floor.

