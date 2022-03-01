Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego State travels to Wyoming on Monday night in an important Mountain West showdown.

San Diego State bounced back from a close loss to Boise State last Tuesday with a big 77-52 win over San Jose State on Friday. The win was the Aztecs sixth in their last seven games and improved their conference record to 10-4.

How to Watch San Diego State at Wyoming in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the San Diego State at Wyoming game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aztecs are now just a game back in the loss column to Wyoming and are looking to get even with them on Monday night with a big win.

This will be the first time the two teams meet this year, as their game back on Jan. 12 was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Cowboys will look to get the win in their lone meeting as they go for their second straight win after losing to Colorado State last Wednesday.

Wyoming it just 2-2 in its last four games and it has dropped the Cowboys a game back of first place Boise State.

The Cowboys are still an impressive 23-5 overall, but can't afford another loss if they want to keep their at large hopes alive for the NCAA Tournament.

