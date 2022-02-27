Feb 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) dribbles the ball while defended by San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (23-5, 12-3 MWC) will try to continue a 14-game home winning streak when they take on the San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 10-4 MWC) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. San Diego State

The 74.9 points per game the Cowboys score are 18.0 more points than the Aztecs give up (56.9).

The Aztecs score the same points per game as the Cowboys allow their opponents to score (65.6).

The Cowboys make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38%).

The Aztecs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Wyoming Players to Watch

Hunter Maldonado paces the Cowboys at 6.1 assists per game, while also putting up 5.4 rebounds and 19.1 points. He is sixth in the country in assists.

Graham Ike posts 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 53.5% from the field.

Drake Jeffries puts up 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jeremiah Oden is posting 7.9 points, 0.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Dusell averages 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 38.8% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch