How to Watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (23-5, 12-3 MWC) will try to continue a 14-game home winning streak when they take on the San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 10-4 MWC) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Arena-Auditorium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. San Diego State
- The 74.9 points per game the Cowboys score are 18.0 more points than the Aztecs give up (56.9).
- The Aztecs score the same points per game as the Cowboys allow their opponents to score (65.6).
- The Cowboys make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38%).
- The Aztecs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado paces the Cowboys at 6.1 assists per game, while also putting up 5.4 rebounds and 19.1 points. He is sixth in the country in assists.
- Graham Ike posts 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 53.5% from the field.
- Drake Jeffries puts up 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jeremiah Oden is posting 7.9 points, 0.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Xavier Dusell averages 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 38.8% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley is averaging a team-best 16.7 points per game. And he is producing 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Nathan Mensah is putting up a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 7.6 points and 0.6 assists, making 49.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Aztecs receive 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Keshad Johnson.
- Trey Pulliam is No. 1 on the Aztecs in assists (3.4 per game), and puts up 8 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Lamont Butler is posting 7.4 points, 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 38% of his shots from the floor.
