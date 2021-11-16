Skip to main content
    November 16, 2021
    How to Watch San Diego vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 9, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Toreros guard Joey Calcaterra (2) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Diego Toreros (0-0) face the California Golden Bears (0-0) at Haas Pavilion on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. San Diego

    Cal vs San Diego Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cal

    -3.5

    132 points

    Key Stats for Cal vs. San Diego

    • Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were 11.7 fewer points than the Toreros allowed (77.1).
    • The Toreros averaged only three fewer points per game last year (66.2) than the Golden Bears allowed their opponents to score (69.2).
    • Last season, the Golden Bears had a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.2% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Toreros' opponents made.
    • The Toreros' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly paced his squad in rebounds per game (6.4) last season, and also averaged 10.3 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Matt Bradley was tops on the Golden Bears with 14.6 points per game and 1.4 assists last year, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds.
    • Grant Anticevich posted 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last year, shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Ryan Betley put up 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 35.4% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Joel Brown paced the Golden Bears at 3.1 assists per contest last season, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 points.

    San Diego Players to Watch

    • Joey Calcaterra averaged 12.3 points per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.
    • Yauhen Massalski pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game, while Finn Sullivan averaged 2.7 assists per contest.
    • Calcaterra knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Sullivan averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Massalski collected 1.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    San Diego at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

