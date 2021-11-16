Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch San Diego at California: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bears look for their first win on the young season as they host the undefeated Toreros.
    Coming off an upset at Nevada on Friday, San Diego heads to Berkeley to keep their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 campaign alive against California who has yet to notch a win so far this year.

    Forward Terrell Brown-Soares, a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, finished Friday’s road win with 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting, eight rebounds, and a single-game school record seven blocked shots.

    Match Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

    Live stream the San Diego at California game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cal is led by senior forward Andre Kelly and graduate transfer Jordan Shepherd who tied his career-high of 27 points in his Bears debut on Tuesday. Both Kelly and fifth-year senior forward Grant Anticevich has recorded double-doubles in the Bears’ first two games of the season.

    Cal welcomed fans back into Haas Pavilion for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020 when it hosted Cal State LA in an exhibition game on Monday, Nov. 1. Cal did not allow fans to attend games at Haas throughout the entire 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. Cal is 18-14 overall at Haas Pavilion under Mark Fox (2019-20 to present), with eight of those wins coming in Pac-12 play.

    The Toreros lineup features 10 new faces in 2021-22, including transfers Bryce Monroe (Sam Houston State), Jase Townsend (Denver), Marcellus Earlington (St. John’s), TJ Berger (Georgetown), and Terrell Brown (Pittsburgh).

    The Golden Bears have a slight 2-1 advantage in the all-time series. The teams last met during the 2006-07 season, when USD earned a 72-67 win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

