How to Watch San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WCC opponents square off when the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-9, 2-4 WCC) host the San Diego Toreros (12-9, 5-3 WCC) at Gersten Pavilion, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. San Diego

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. San Diego

  • The Lions put up just 4.2 more points per game (68.0) than the Toreros allow (63.8).
  • The Toreros' 68.1 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Lions give up to opponents.
  • The Lions are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Toreros allow to opponents.
  • The Toreros' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Lions have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

  • Eli Scott paces his team in points (16.2), rebounds (6.7) and assists (3.4) per contest, shooting 52.7% from the field. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Joe Quintana averages 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Keli Leaupepe averages 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Cameron Shelton posts 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the field.
  • Dameone Douglas averages 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Marcellus Earlington is averaging team highs in points (13.6 per game) and rebounds (6.7). And he is delivering 1.0 assists, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • Terrell Brown is putting up a team-best 6.7 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.2 points and 0.5 assists, making 50.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Toreros get 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Wayne McKinney III.
  • Joey Calcaterra gets the Toreros 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jase Townsend gives the Toreros 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

San Diego at Loyola Marymount

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
