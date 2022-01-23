San Diego vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch San Diego vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) will host the San Diego Toreros (10-8, 3-2 WCC) after losing three straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego
- The 65.6 points per game the Tigers put up are just 2.2 more points than the Toreros give up (63.4).
- The Toreros' 67.7 points per game are only one fewer point than the 68.7 the Tigers give up.
- This season, the Tigers have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Toreros' opponents have knocked down.
- The Toreros' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Tigers have allowed to their opponents.
Pacific (CA) Players to Watch
- Alphonso Anderson puts up 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.7 assists, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jeremiah Bailey puts up 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Pierre Crockrell II puts up a team-best 4.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 45.0% from the field.
- Jordan Bell is posting 5.0 points, 1.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Luke Avdalovic averages 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the field and 44.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
San Diego Players to Watch
- Marcellus Earlington is the Toreros' top scorer (13.7 points per game) and rebounder (6.8), and puts up 1.0 assists.
- Terrell Brown is posting 7.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 48.2% of his shots from the field.
- The Toreros get 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Joey Calcaterra.
- Wayne McKinney III is putting up 5.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Jase Townsend is posting 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 47.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
