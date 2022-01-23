San Diego vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch San Diego vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) will host the San Diego Toreros (10-8, 3-2 WCC) after losing three straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Alex G. Spanos Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Pacific (CA) -1.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego

The 65.6 points per game the Tigers put up are just 2.2 more points than the Toreros give up (63.4).

The Toreros' 67.7 points per game are only one fewer point than the 68.7 the Tigers give up.

This season, the Tigers have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Toreros' opponents have knocked down.

The Toreros' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Tigers have allowed to their opponents.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

Alphonso Anderson puts up 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.7 assists, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremiah Bailey puts up 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Pierre Crockrell II puts up a team-best 4.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 45.0% from the field.

Jordan Bell is posting 5.0 points, 1.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Luke Avdalovic averages 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the field and 44.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch