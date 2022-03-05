Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego vs Portland in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego and Portland battle in the second round of the WCC Tournament on Friday night

San Diego goes for its second win in two days on Friday night when it takes on Portland in the WCC Tournament.

How to Watch San Diego vs Portland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the San Diego vs Portland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Toreros beat Pepperdine 74-67 in the first round on Thursday night to halt a three-game losing streak and advance to the second round.

Waiting for them is a Portland team it lost to by 32 back on February 17th.

That win was one of six straight for the Pilots before they lost their season finale at Santa Clara on Saturday.

The winning streak was a bit of a surprise as Portland had gone just 4-10 in its previous 14 games.

While it might have been a surprise, it helped the Pilots climb to 7-7 in the WCC and out a first-round matchup in the tournament.

Friday night they will look to stay hot and beat a San Diego team it split with this year.

The Pilots won easily in their last meeting but the Toreros beat them 68-63 in overtime back on January 13th.

It was drastically different games which makes Friday's matchup very intriguing.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

San Diego vs Portland in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

portland
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego vs Portland in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Aguek Arop (33) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at San Jose State in Men’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Hysier Miller (4) shoots as Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) blocks the shot during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Houston vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy