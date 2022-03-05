How to Watch San Diego vs Portland in Men's College Basketball

San Diego and Portland battle in the second round of the WCC Tournament on Friday night

San Diego goes for its second win in two days on Friday night when it takes on Portland in the WCC Tournament.

How to Watch San Diego vs Portland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Toreros beat Pepperdine 74-67 in the first round on Thursday night to halt a three-game losing streak and advance to the second round.

Waiting for them is a Portland team it lost to by 32 back on February 17th.

That win was one of six straight for the Pilots before they lost their season finale at Santa Clara on Saturday.

The winning streak was a bit of a surprise as Portland had gone just 4-10 in its previous 14 games.

While it might have been a surprise, it helped the Pilots climb to 7-7 in the WCC and out a first-round matchup in the tournament.

Friday night they will look to stay hot and beat a San Diego team it split with this year.

The Pilots won easily in their last meeting but the Toreros beat them 68-63 in overtime back on January 13th.

It was drastically different games which makes Friday's matchup very intriguing.

