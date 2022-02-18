San Diego vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch San Diego vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Pilots (14-12, 4-6 WCC) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the San Diego Toreros (14-12, 7-6 WCC) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Chiles Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Portland vs. San Diego
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Chiles Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Portland
-2.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Portland vs. San Diego
- The Pilots score 72.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.0 the Toreros allow.
- The Toreros score only 4.2 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Pilots allow their opponents to score (71.3).
- This season, the Pilots have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Toreros' opponents have hit.
- The Toreros are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 41.4% the Pilots' opponents have shot this season.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson paces his squad in points (14.8), rebounds (6.4) and assists (4) per contest, shooting 39.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Chris Austin is averaging 13.6 points, 1.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Moses Wood is averaging 13 points, 1.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Meadows is posting 10.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Chika Nduka is putting up 7.3 points, 1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
San Diego Players to Watch
- Marcellus Earlington paces the Toreros in scoring (13.8 points per game) and assists (1.2), and puts up 6.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Terrell Brown tops the Toreros in rebounding (6.9 per game), and puts up 8.4 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 2.6 blocked shots.
- Wayne McKinney III is averaging a team-best 1.9 assists per game. And he is producing 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 42% of his shots from the floor.
- Joey Calcaterra gives the Toreros 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jase Townsend is putting up 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 37.4% of his shots from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
How To Watch
February
17
2022
San Diego at Portland
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)