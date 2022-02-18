San Diego vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Pilots (14-12, 4-6 WCC) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the San Diego Toreros (14-12, 7-6 WCC) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Chiles Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Portland vs. San Diego

Portland vs San Diego Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Portland

-2.5

136.5 points

Key Stats for Portland vs. San Diego

  • The Pilots score 72.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.0 the Toreros allow.
  • The Toreros score only 4.2 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Pilots allow their opponents to score (71.3).
  • This season, the Pilots have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Toreros' opponents have hit.
  • The Toreros are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 41.4% the Pilots' opponents have shot this season.

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Robertson paces his squad in points (14.8), rebounds (6.4) and assists (4) per contest, shooting 39.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Chris Austin is averaging 13.6 points, 1.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
  • Moses Wood is averaging 13 points, 1.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Michael Meadows is posting 10.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Chika Nduka is putting up 7.3 points, 1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Marcellus Earlington paces the Toreros in scoring (13.8 points per game) and assists (1.2), and puts up 6.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Terrell Brown tops the Toreros in rebounding (6.9 per game), and puts up 8.4 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 2.6 blocked shots.
  • Wayne McKinney III is averaging a team-best 1.9 assists per game. And he is producing 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 42% of his shots from the floor.
  • Joey Calcaterra gives the Toreros 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Jase Townsend is putting up 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 37.4% of his shots from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

San Diego at Portland

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17687489
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Texas Legends at Santa Cruz Warriors

5 minutes ago
USATSI_14165955 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Saint Mary's

5 minutes ago
portland
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Portland

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17691161
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul

5 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Portland vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy