San Diego vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch San Diego vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Pilots (14-12, 4-6 WCC) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the San Diego Toreros (14-12, 7-6 WCC) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Chiles Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Portland vs. San Diego

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Chiles Center

Chiles Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Portland -2.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Portland vs. San Diego

The Pilots score 72.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.0 the Toreros allow.

The Toreros score only 4.2 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Pilots allow their opponents to score (71.3).

This season, the Pilots have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Toreros' opponents have hit.

The Toreros are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 41.4% the Pilots' opponents have shot this season.

Portland Players to Watch

Tyler Robertson paces his squad in points (14.8), rebounds (6.4) and assists (4) per contest, shooting 39.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Chris Austin is averaging 13.6 points, 1.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Moses Wood is averaging 13 points, 1.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Michael Meadows is posting 10.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Chika Nduka is putting up 7.3 points, 1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

San Diego Players to Watch