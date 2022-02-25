How to Watch San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; San Diego Toreros guard Marcellus Earlington (10) celebrates with center Terrell Brown-Soares (21) after a play against the St. Mary's Gaels during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (22-6, 10-3 WCC) visit the San Diego Toreros (14-13, 7-7 WCC) in a matchup of WCC rivals at Jenny Craig Pavilion, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

How to Watch San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Key Stats for San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

The 70.0 points per game the Gaels score are just 3.0 more points than the Toreros allow (67.0).

The Toreros put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 60.0 the Gaels give up.

The Gaels are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Toreros allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

The Gaels leader in points and rebounds is Matthias Tass, who scores 12.5 points and pulls down 6.2 boards per game.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s best passer is Tommy Kuhse, who averages 3.6 assists per game to go with his 11.4 PPG scoring average.

Alex Ducas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Logan Johnson is Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Tass leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch

Marcellus Earlington racks up 13.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Toreros.

San Diego's leader in rebounds is Terrell Brown with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Wayne McKinney III with 1.9 per game.

Earlington hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Toreros.

San Diego's leader in steals is McKinney (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brown (2.7 per game).

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Santa Clara L 77-72 Away 2/10/2022 San Diego W 86-57 Home 2/12/2022 Gonzaga L 74-58 Away 2/17/2022 San Francisco W 69-64 Home 2/19/2022 BYU W 69-64 Home 2/24/2022 San Diego - Away 2/26/2022 Gonzaga - Home

San Diego Schedule