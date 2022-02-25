How to Watch San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (22-6, 10-3 WCC) visit the San Diego Toreros (14-13, 7-7 WCC) in a matchup of WCC rivals at Jenny Craig Pavilion, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Key Stats for San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- The 70.0 points per game the Gaels score are just 3.0 more points than the Toreros allow (67.0).
- The Toreros put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 60.0 the Gaels give up.
- The Gaels are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Toreros allow to opponents.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- The Gaels leader in points and rebounds is Matthias Tass, who scores 12.5 points and pulls down 6.2 boards per game.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s best passer is Tommy Kuhse, who averages 3.6 assists per game to go with his 11.4 PPG scoring average.
- Alex Ducas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Logan Johnson is Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Tass leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
San Diego Players to Watch
- Marcellus Earlington racks up 13.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Toreros.
- San Diego's leader in rebounds is Terrell Brown with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Wayne McKinney III with 1.9 per game.
- Earlington hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Toreros.
- San Diego's leader in steals is McKinney (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brown (2.7 per game).
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Santa Clara
L 77-72
Away
2/10/2022
San Diego
W 86-57
Home
2/12/2022
Gonzaga
L 74-58
Away
2/17/2022
San Francisco
W 69-64
Home
2/19/2022
BYU
W 69-64
Home
2/24/2022
San Diego
-
Away
2/26/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
San Diego Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Gonzaga
L 92-62
Home
2/5/2022
Santa Clara
L 79-66
Home
2/10/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 86-57
Away
2/12/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 60-54
Home
2/17/2022
Portland
L 92-60
Away
2/24/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
2/26/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
