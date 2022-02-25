Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; San Diego Toreros guard Marcellus Earlington (10) celebrates with center Terrell Brown-Soares (21) after a play against the St. Mary's Gaels during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (22-6, 10-3 WCC) visit the San Diego Toreros (14-13, 7-7 WCC) in a matchup of WCC rivals at Jenny Craig Pavilion, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

How to Watch San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Arena: Jenny Craig Pavilion
Key Stats for San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • The 70.0 points per game the Gaels score are just 3.0 more points than the Toreros allow (67.0).
  • The Toreros put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 60.0 the Gaels give up.
  • The Gaels are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Toreros allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • The Gaels leader in points and rebounds is Matthias Tass, who scores 12.5 points and pulls down 6.2 boards per game.
  • Saint Mary's (CA)'s best passer is Tommy Kuhse, who averages 3.6 assists per game to go with his 11.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Alex Ducas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • Logan Johnson is Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Tass leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Marcellus Earlington racks up 13.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Toreros.
  • San Diego's leader in rebounds is Terrell Brown with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Wayne McKinney III with 1.9 per game.
  • Earlington hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Toreros.
  • San Diego's leader in steals is McKinney (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brown (2.7 per game).

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Santa Clara

L 77-72

Away

2/10/2022

San Diego

W 86-57

Home

2/12/2022

Gonzaga

L 74-58

Away

2/17/2022

San Francisco

W 69-64

Home

2/19/2022

BYU

W 69-64

Home

2/24/2022

San Diego

-

Away

2/26/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

San Diego Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Gonzaga

L 92-62

Home

2/5/2022

Santa Clara

L 79-66

Home

2/10/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 86-57

Away

2/12/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 60-54

Home

2/17/2022

Portland

L 92-60

Away

2/24/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Home

2/26/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

