How to Watch San Francisco at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

San Francisco goes for its fourth straight win and an upset over Gonzaga on Thursday night.

San Francisco has emerged as one of the biggest threats to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference this year, and Thursday it gets its chance to prove it.

How to Watch San Francisco at Gonzaga in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Dons come into the game on a three-game winning streak and 13-1 on the year. They won their first 10 games of the year before losing a tough 49-48 game to Grand Canyon for their only loss of the year.

San Francisco was supposed to open its conference schedule with Saint Mary's on Saturday, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19. Instead, it will open with No. 4 Gonzaga on the Bulldogs' home court.

Gonzaga comes into this game on a four-game winning streak after it was upset by Alabama for its second loss of the year.

The Bulldogs are the overwhelming favorite to win the WCC this year but have a huge target on their back.

Thursday, they will look to fend off one of their biggest conference threats in San Francisco and start their run at another conference title.

