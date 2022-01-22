San Francisco heads to WCC rival Pepperdine on Saturday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

San Francisco hits the road on Saturday night looking to get back in the win column when it plays Pepperdine. The Dons are coming off two straight losses to BYU and Gonzaga.

How to Watch San Francisco at Pepperdine in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the San Francisco at Pepperdine game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They came into conference play 13-2, but have come up short against two of the top teams in the WCC. They didn't play poorly in either game, but they haven't been able to get past them and get wins.

Saturday night, they will look to get on track when they play a Pepperdine team who has lost five straight games.

The Waves have struggled in conference play this year as they have lost all five WCC games. They nearly got their first win on Thursday but lost to Loyola Marymount 85-80 in overtime.

It is the closest they have come to getting a WCC win as they continue to try and snap out of their funk.

Saturday night, they will be a big underdog, but San Francisco has struggled a bit lately and the Waves will look to pull off the big upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.