Saint Mary's and San Francisco are battling for second place in the WCC and Thursday night's matchup is a big one. The Gales are currently one game up in the loss column on the Dons and are looking to put some distance between them with a win.

How to Watch San Francisco at Saint Mary's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Saint Mary's will have to bounce back from a 74-58 loss to Gonzaga if they want to get that win.

The Gaels have now lost two of their last three as Santa Clara upset them last Tuesday. That loss snapped a seven-game winning streak and has put them in danger of falling out of second place.

San Francisco will look to jump them on Thursday as it tries to win its third straight game.

The Dons come into the game after beating Pepperdine 105-61 and then winning at Santa Clara 74-68 on Saturday.

The two wins come after they were upset by Portland last Tuesday. The loss to the Pilots is their only loss in the last six.

San Francisco is now 8-4 in the WCC and 21-6 overall as they continue to sit on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and Thursday's night game is a big one for the Dons to solidify their spot.

