Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco at Saint Mary's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Mary's hosts San Francisco on Thursday night in a big WCC matchup in men's basketball.

Saint Mary's and San Francisco are battling for second place in the WCC and Thursday night's matchup is a big one. The Gales are currently one game up in the loss column on the Dons and are looking to put some distance between them with a win.

How to Watch San Francisco at Saint Mary's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the San Francisco at Saint Mary's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saint Mary's will have to bounce back from a 74-58 loss to Gonzaga if they want to get that win.

The Gaels have now lost two of their last three as Santa Clara upset them last Tuesday. That loss snapped a seven-game winning streak and has put them in danger of falling out of second place.

San Francisco will look to jump them on Thursday as it tries to win its third straight game.

The Dons come into the game after beating Pepperdine 105-61 and then winning at Santa Clara 74-68 on Saturday.

The two wins come after they were upset by Portland last Tuesday. The loss to the Pilots is their only loss in the last six.

San Francisco is now 8-4 in the WCC and 21-6 overall as they continue to sit on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and Thursday's night game is a big one for the Dons to solidify their spot.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

San Francisco at Saint Mary's

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17687489
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Texas Legends at Santa Cruz Warriors

5 minutes ago
USATSI_14165955 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Saint Mary's

5 minutes ago
portland
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Portland

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17691161
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul

5 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Portland vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy