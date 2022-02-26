San Francisco wraps up is regular season on Saturday when it travels to rival San Diego in men's basketball.

San Francisco played No. 1 Gonzaga tough on Thursday night but just didn't have enough to pull off the upset and lost 89-73. The loss dropped the Dons to 9-6 in the WCC and 22-8 overall.

How to Watch San Francisco at San Diego in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Despite the good record, the loss probably dropped San Francisco from at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament. It still has a shot, but it needed a marquee win and just couldn't get it.

Saturday is a must-win now for San Francisco as it takes on a San Diego team it beat 88-73 back on Jan. 8.

The Toreros will look to avenge that loss, but they have not been playing well lately. They lost to Saint Mary's on Thursday and have now lost five of their last six games.

San Diego is now just 7-8 in the WCC and have dropped to .500 overall at 14-14. It has been a tough stretch for the Toreros and Saturday they will look to snap out of it on Senior Night.

