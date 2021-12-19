Skip to main content
    How to Watch San Francisco at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona State goes for its fourth straight win in college basketball on Sunday when it hosts San Francisco.
    Arizona State hit rock-bottom on Dec. 1 when it lost to Washington State and scored just 29 points. The loss dropped the Sun Devils to 2-6 on the season and things weren't looking good.

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

    Live stream the San Francisco at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Instead of folding, the Sun Devils bounced back by beating Oregon in overtime 68-67, then defeating a good Grand Canyon team before making it three in a row against a tough Creighton team. A team that looked down and out now looks like they could be a good team and are fighting to get back to .500 for the first time since they were 2-2.

    In order to do that, though, they are going to have to beat a San Francisco team that has just one loss on the year.

    The Dons' one loss was in its last game when Grand Canyon beat them in a low-scoring game 49-48. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak to start the year for San Francisco.

    There were questions about how good the Dons actually were as they have had a rather soft schedule and that loss put some doubt in their minds. 

    Sunday, they get another chance to show just how good they are when they take on a streaking Arizona State team on the road.

