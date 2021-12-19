Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-6) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the San Francisco Dons (10-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Francisco

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Francisco vs Arizona State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Francisco

    -3

    131.5 points

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. San Francisco

    • The 74.9 points per game the Dons put up are 8.1 more points than the Sun Devils give up (66.8).
    • The Sun Devils score only 1.6 more points per game (64.1) than the Dons allow their opponents to score (62.5).
    • This season, the Dons have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have hit.

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • Yauhen Massalski leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.7), and also posts 14.1 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
    • Khalil Shabazz is posting 9.9 points, 2.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
    • Gabe Stefanini puts up 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Josh Kunen is posting 5.5 points, 0.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Kimani Lawrence is putting up a team-high 8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.7 points and 1.5 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the field.
    • Marreon Jackson leads the Sun Devils in assists (4.2 per game), and puts up 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • DJ Horne is putting up team highs in points (13.1 per game) and assists (1.5). And he is delivering 2.7 rebounds, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.
    • Alonzo Gaffney gets the Sun Devils 5.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
    • The Sun Devils receive 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Luther Muhammad.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    San Francisco at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

