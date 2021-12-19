Publish date:
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-6) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the San Francisco Dons (10-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Francisco
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Francisco
-3
131.5 points
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. San Francisco
- The 74.9 points per game the Dons put up are 8.1 more points than the Sun Devils give up (66.8).
- The Sun Devils score only 1.6 more points per game (64.1) than the Dons allow their opponents to score (62.5).
- This season, the Dons have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have hit.
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Yauhen Massalski leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.7), and also posts 14.1 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
- Khalil Shabazz is posting 9.9 points, 2.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
- Gabe Stefanini puts up 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Kunen is posting 5.5 points, 0.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Kimani Lawrence is putting up a team-high 8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.7 points and 1.5 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the field.
- Marreon Jackson leads the Sun Devils in assists (4.2 per game), and puts up 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- DJ Horne is putting up team highs in points (13.1 per game) and assists (1.5). And he is delivering 2.7 rebounds, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.
- Alonzo Gaffney gets the Sun Devils 5.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- The Sun Devils receive 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Luther Muhammad.
