San Francisco vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (9-0) will look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-1) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Fresno State
- The Dons record 78.3 points per game, 23.0 more points than the 55.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 64.0 the Dons allow to opponents.
- The Dons make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Bulldogs' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Dons have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jamaree Bouyea leads the Dons in points and assists per game, scoring 19.2 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
- San Francisco's best rebounder is Yauhen Massalski, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
- Bouyea leads the Dons in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Khalil Shabazz and Massalski lead San Francisco on the defensive end, with Shabazz leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Massalski in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
- Isaiah Hill is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Robinson is at the top of the Fresno State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.9 blocks per game.
San Francisco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Nevada
W 73-70
Home
11/22/2021
Morgan State
W 83-67
Home
11/25/2021
Towson
W 71-61
Away
11/26/2021
UAB
W 63-61
Away
12/4/2021
UNLV
W 83-62
Home
12/8/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Away
12/19/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/22/2021
Southern Illinois
-
Home
12/28/2021
Academy of Art
-
Home
1/1/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Pepperdine
W 70-63
Home
11/25/2021
Santa Clara
W 59-52
Home
11/28/2021
Cal
L 65-57
Away
12/1/2021
San Diego
W 63-43
Home
12/4/2021
CSU Northridge
W 61-43
Home
12/8/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/11/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
12/17/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
12/21/2021
Utah
-
Away
12/23/2021
Weber State
-
Away
12/28/2021
Boise State
-
Away