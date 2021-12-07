San Francisco vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco Dons (9-0) will look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-1) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Fresno State

    • The Dons record 78.3 points per game, 23.0 more points than the 55.3 the Bulldogs give up.
    • The Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 64.0 the Dons allow to opponents.
    • The Dons make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
    • The Bulldogs' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Dons have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • Jamaree Bouyea leads the Dons in points and assists per game, scoring 19.2 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
    • San Francisco's best rebounder is Yauhen Massalski, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
    • Bouyea leads the Dons in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Khalil Shabazz and Massalski lead San Francisco on the defensive end, with Shabazz leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Massalski in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
    • Isaiah Hill is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
    • Robinson is at the top of the Fresno State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.9 blocks per game.

    San Francisco Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Nevada

    W 73-70

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Morgan State

    W 83-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Towson

    W 71-61

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UAB

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UNLV

    W 83-62

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Academy of Art

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Away

    Fresno State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 70-63

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 59-52

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Cal

    L 65-57

    Away

    12/1/2021

    San Diego

    W 63-43

    Home

    12/4/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 61-43

    Home

    12/8/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Fresno State at San Francisco

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    saudi arabia soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Morocco vs. Saudi Arabia

    4 minutes ago
    Jordan
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Jordan vs. Palestine

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Francisco vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    9 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Idaho State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wyoming vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Weber State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fresno State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy