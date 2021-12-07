San Francisco vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Dons (9-0) will look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-1) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium

War Memorial Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Fresno State

The Dons record 78.3 points per game, 23.0 more points than the 55.3 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 64.0 the Dons allow to opponents.

The Dons make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

The Bulldogs' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Dons have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jamaree Bouyea leads the Dons in points and assists per game, scoring 19.2 points and distributing 3.3 assists.

San Francisco's best rebounder is Yauhen Massalski, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.

Bouyea leads the Dons in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Khalil Shabazz and Massalski lead San Francisco on the defensive end, with Shabazz leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Massalski in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Isaiah Hill is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Robinson is at the top of the Fresno State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.9 blocks per game.

San Francisco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Nevada W 73-70 Home 11/22/2021 Morgan State W 83-67 Home 11/25/2021 Towson W 71-61 Away 11/26/2021 UAB W 63-61 Away 12/4/2021 UNLV W 83-62 Home 12/8/2021 Fresno State - Home 12/18/2021 Grand Canyon - Away 12/19/2021 Arizona State - Away 12/22/2021 Southern Illinois - Home 12/28/2021 Academy of Art - Home 1/1/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Away

Fresno State Schedule