How to Watch San Francisco vs. Murray State NCAA First Round

How to Watch the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Round: San Francisco vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 10 San Francisco looks to slow down No. 7 Murray State on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA tournament

Murray State comes into the NCAA tournament as the hottest team in the country. The Racers have won 20 straight games and just swept through the OVC without suffering a loss.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round San Francisco vs. Murray State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KEYE-Austin, TX)

Live stream the San Francisco vs. Murray State game on fuboTV:

They finished conference play a perfect 18-0 and then beat Southeast Missouri State and Morehead State to win the conference tournament.

Murray State has just two losses on the year and one of them was to top-10 Auburn back on Dec. 22.

The Racers could make some noise in the tournament, but first, they must take care of a San Francisco team that had to sweat out Selection Sunday.

The Dons were one of the last teams announced in the tournament Sunday but weren't one of the last ones in the tournament.

San Francisco got in by having a 24-9 record that included a 13-1 start to the year. It was a great start and despite some stumbles in the WCC, the Dons proved they belonged.

Now, they want to show the country that it wasn't a fluke as they try and take down a very good Murray State team.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

San Francisco vs. Murray State

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KEYE-Austin, TX)
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
