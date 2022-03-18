San Francisco vs. Murray State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Murray State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) during the second half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 7 Murray State Racers (30-2) and the No. 10 San Francisco Dons (24-9) battle on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup starts at 9:40 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Murray State vs. San Francisco

Murray State vs San Francisco Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Murray State

-1.5

137.5 points

Key Stats for Murray State vs. San Francisco

  • The 79.3 points per game the Racers record are 12.3 more points than the Dons allow (67.0).
  • The Dons put up an average of 77.1 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 62.3 the Racers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Racers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Dons' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Dons' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Murray State Players to Watch

  • K.J. Williams puts up 18.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.7 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tevin Brown is posting 16.9 points, 3.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Justice Hill posts a team-high 5.0 assists per contest. He is also averaging 13.2 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Trae Hannibal is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
  • Damiree Burns averages 5.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor.

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Yauhen Massalski is the Dons' top rebounder (9.4 per game), and he puts up 13.5 points and 1.6 assists.
  • Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 39.2% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.
  • Gabe Stefanini gets the Dons 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Patrick Tape is posting 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 57.8% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Round: San Francisco vs. Murray State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

College Basketball

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
College Basketball

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
