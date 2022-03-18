San Francisco vs. Murray State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Murray State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 7 Murray State Racers (30-2) and the No. 10 San Francisco Dons (24-9) battle on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup starts at 9:40 PM on CBS.
How to Watch Murray State vs. San Francisco
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Murray State
-1.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Murray State vs. San Francisco
- The 79.3 points per game the Racers record are 12.3 more points than the Dons allow (67.0).
- The Dons put up an average of 77.1 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 62.3 the Racers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Racers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Dons' opponents have knocked down.
- The Dons' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
Murray State Players to Watch
- K.J. Williams puts up 18.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.7 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tevin Brown is posting 16.9 points, 3.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
- Justice Hill posts a team-high 5.0 assists per contest. He is also averaging 13.2 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Trae Hannibal is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
- Damiree Burns averages 5.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor.
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Yauhen Massalski is the Dons' top rebounder (9.4 per game), and he puts up 13.5 points and 1.6 assists.
- Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 39.2% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.
- Gabe Stefanini gets the Dons 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Patrick Tape is posting 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 57.8% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
March
17
2022
First Round: San Francisco vs. Murray State
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
