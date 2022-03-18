San Francisco vs. Murray State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Murray State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) during the second half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 7 Murray State Racers (30-2) and the No. 10 San Francisco Dons (24-9) battle on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup starts at 9:40 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Murray State vs. San Francisco

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Murray State -1.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Murray State vs. San Francisco

The 79.3 points per game the Racers record are 12.3 more points than the Dons allow (67.0).

The Dons put up an average of 77.1 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 62.3 the Racers allow to opponents.

This season, the Racers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Dons' opponents have knocked down.

The Dons' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Murray State Players to Watch

K.J. Williams puts up 18.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.7 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tevin Brown is posting 16.9 points, 3.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Justice Hill posts a team-high 5.0 assists per contest. He is also averaging 13.2 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Trae Hannibal is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Damiree Burns averages 5.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor.

San Francisco Players to Watch