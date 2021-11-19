San Francisco vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco Dons (4-0) will host the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-2) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Nevada

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Nevada

    • Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Dons scored were just 1.7 more points than the Wolf Pack allowed (69.7).
    • The Wolf Pack scored an average of 73.7 points per game last year, only 4.4 more points than the 69.3 the Dons allowed to opponents.
    • The Dons made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
    • The Wolf Pack shot 44.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.2% the Dons' opponents shot last season.

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • Jamaree Bouyea scored 17.3 points per game last season along with 3.7 assists.
    • Dzmitry Ryuny hauled in an average of 5.6 boards in each contest while scoring 9.4 points per game last season.
    • Khalil Shabazz knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Shabazz averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Ryuny notched 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Grant Sherfield scored 18.6 points and distributed 6.1 assists per game last season.
    • Warren Washington pulled down 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 10.0 points a contest.
    • Desmond Cambridge knocked down 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Sherfield averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while K.J. Hymes compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    San Francisco Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    LIU

    W 98-64

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 92-76

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Davidson

    W 65-60

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Samford

    W 77-55

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Towson

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Away

    Nevada Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Eastern Washington

    W 91-76

    Home

    11/12/2021

    San Diego

    L 75-68

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Santa Clara

    L 96-74

    Away

    11/18/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    George Mason

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Nevada at San Francisco

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
