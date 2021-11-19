San Francisco vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (4-0) will host the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-2) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Dons scored were just 1.7 more points than the Wolf Pack allowed (69.7).
- The Wolf Pack scored an average of 73.7 points per game last year, only 4.4 more points than the 69.3 the Dons allowed to opponents.
- The Dons made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Wolf Pack shot 44.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.2% the Dons' opponents shot last season.
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jamaree Bouyea scored 17.3 points per game last season along with 3.7 assists.
- Dzmitry Ryuny hauled in an average of 5.6 boards in each contest while scoring 9.4 points per game last season.
- Khalil Shabazz knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Shabazz averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Ryuny notched 0.8 blocks per contest.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Grant Sherfield scored 18.6 points and distributed 6.1 assists per game last season.
- Warren Washington pulled down 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 10.0 points a contest.
- Desmond Cambridge knocked down 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Sherfield averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while K.J. Hymes compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
San Francisco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
LIU
W 98-64
Home
11/11/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 92-76
Home
11/13/2021
Davidson
W 65-60
Home
11/15/2021
Samford
W 77-55
Home
11/18/2021
Nevada
-
Home
11/22/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
11/25/2021
Towson
-
Away
12/4/2021
UNLV
-
Home
12/8/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Away
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Eastern Washington
W 91-76
Home
11/12/2021
San Diego
L 75-68
Home
11/16/2021
Santa Clara
L 96-74
Away
11/18/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
11/22/2021
South Dakota State
-
Away
11/23/2021
George Mason
-
Away
11/24/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/30/2021
Pepperdine
-
Home
12/4/2021
North Texas
-
Away
