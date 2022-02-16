How to Watch San Francisco Dons at Pacific Tigers

The West Coast Conference features San Francisco and Jamaree Bouyea traveling to Pacific and Alphonso Andersen on Tuesday night.

San Francisco is having a great and unexpected season this year as it sits 21-6 overall. The Dons are just 8-4 in their conference though. They rank No. 3 in the West Coast Conference behind Gonzaga and St. Mary's.

The Dons are led by Jamaree Bouyea who leads the team in scoring and assists with 17.9 points and 3.8 assists per game. Yauhen Massalski leads the team in rebounding with 9.7 rebounds and adds 14.4 points.

Pacific's season has taken a different path. The Tigers are just 7-18 this season overall and 2-8 inside of the WCC. They rank No. 8 which is just two spots from Pepperdine, which is last in the conference.

The Tigers are led by Alphonso Andersen who averages a team-high 11.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He also adds 1.9 assists per game. Jeremiah Bailey helps him out with 10.6 points per game.

While Gonzaga runs the WCC and has for a long time, San Francisco is showing that they can be a team to be threatened by in the conference.

