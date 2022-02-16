Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Dons at Pacific Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The West Coast Conference features San Francisco and Jamaree Bouyea traveling to Pacific and Alphonso Andersen on Tuesday night.

San Francisco is having a great and unexpected season this year as it sits 21-6 overall. The Dons are just 8-4 in their conference though. They rank No. 3 in the West Coast Conference behind Gonzaga and St. Mary's.

The Dons are led by Jamaree Bouyea who leads the team in scoring and assists with 17.9 points and 3.8 assists per game. Yauhen Massalski leads the team in rebounding with 9.7 rebounds and adds 14.4 points.

How to Watch San Francisco Dons at Pacific Tigers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream the San Francisco Dons at Pacific Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pacific's season has taken a different path. The Tigers are just 7-18 this season overall and 2-8 inside of the WCC. They rank No. 8 which is just two spots from Pepperdine, which is last in the conference.

The Tigers are led by Alphonso Andersen who averages a team-high 11.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He also adds 1.9 assists per game. Jeremiah Bailey helps him out with 10.6 points per game.

While Gonzaga runs the WCC and has for a long time, San Francisco is showing that they can be a team to be threatened by in the conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

San Francisco Dons at Pacific Tigers

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

