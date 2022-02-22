How to Watch San Francisco at Pacific

San Francisco will try to show that it is one of the best WCC teams when it plays Pacific on Monday night.

San Francisco is the No. 3 ranked team in the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga is the only nationally ranked team at No. 1. Outside of Gonzaga, the Dons have had one of the best seasons in the conference at 21-7 overall and 8-5 in conference play.

Their last outing ended in a 69-64 loss to St. Mary's, who is the No. 2 ranked team in the conference. With Jamaree Bouyea leading the team with 17.3 points, they have a real shot at upsetting Gonzaga in the conference tournament

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Pacific has not had the same luck as San Francisco this season. The Tigers are only 8-18 overall and just 3-8 in conference play, ranking No. 8 in the WCC. They were on a four-game losing streak before they snapped it in a 69-68 win at home against Loyola Marymount.

Alphonso Anderson leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding with 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He also adds 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

These two teams haven't played each other this season. However, the Dons are looking pretty unstoppable in conference play this year.

