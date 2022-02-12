Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco vs Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Despite having 20 wins, the San Francisco Dons are currently No. 4 in the WCC and hoping to beat Santa Clara today.

The West Coast Conference has been one of the most competitive conferences in college basketball this year. 

As usual, Gonzaga is at the top of the conference with just two losses on the year. San Francisco is 7-4 in conference play and Santa Clara is 7-3. it's unlikely either of these teams will win the WCC, but these two teams have a decent shot.

The Dons will be facing the Broncos at home, what bodes well for San Francisco is its home record is 14-3. 

The Broncos are currently on a four-game winning streak and have won six of the last seven games. This is a big game for position in the conference standings. Two of the top four teams in the conference are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll this season. 

It will be an uphill battle for both of these teams to win the conference, and they'd have to rely on an unlikely collapse of Gonzaga's season, but this game should be great to watch regardless.

Tune in to Stadium at 6 p.m. ET to see all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

