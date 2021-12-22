San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 19, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco Dons (11-1) hope to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois

    • The Dons average 15.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Salukis give up (58.5).
    • The Salukis put up an average of 65.4 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 62.8 the Dons allow.
    • The Dons are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Salukis allow to opponents.
    • The Salukis' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (40.2%).

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • The Dons leader in points and assists is Jamaree Bouyea, who puts up 17.6 points per game along with 3.5 assists.
    • Yauhen Massalski leads San Francisco in rebounding, pulling down 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.
    • The Dons get the most three-point shooting production out of Bouyea, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
    • Khalil Shabazz is San Francisco's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Massalski leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

    Southern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Marcus Domask leads the Salukis in rebounds and assists with 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
    • Southern Illinois' Lance Jones averages 15.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Steven Verplancken Jr. is the top shooter from distance for the Salukis, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Southern Illinois' leader in steals is Jones (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Domask (0.8 per game).

    San Francisco Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    UAB

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UNLV

    W 83-62

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Fresno State

    W 71-63

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Grand Canyon

    L 49-48

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arizona State

    W 66-65

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Academy of Art

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Home

    Southern Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Evansville

    W 54-52

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Southern Miss

    W 66-41

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Tulsa

    L 69-65

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    W 80-55

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Maryville (MO)

    W 75-55

    Home

    12/22/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Missouri Baptist

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Drake

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Valparaiso

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Southern Illinois at San Francisco

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
