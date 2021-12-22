San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Dec 19, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Dons (11-1) hope to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: Stadium

Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium

Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois

The Dons average 15.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Salukis give up (58.5).

The Salukis put up an average of 65.4 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 62.8 the Dons allow.

The Dons are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Salukis allow to opponents.

The Salukis' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (40.2%).

San Francisco Players to Watch

The Dons leader in points and assists is Jamaree Bouyea, who puts up 17.6 points per game along with 3.5 assists.

Yauhen Massalski leads San Francisco in rebounding, pulling down 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.

The Dons get the most three-point shooting production out of Bouyea, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Khalil Shabazz is San Francisco's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Massalski leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Marcus Domask leads the Salukis in rebounds and assists with 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Southern Illinois' Lance Jones averages 15.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Steven Verplancken Jr. is the top shooter from distance for the Salukis, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Southern Illinois' leader in steals is Jones (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Domask (0.8 per game).

San Francisco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 UAB W 63-61 Away 12/4/2021 UNLV W 83-62 Home 12/8/2021 Fresno State W 71-63 Home 12/18/2021 Grand Canyon L 49-48 Away 12/19/2021 Arizona State W 66-65 Away 12/22/2021 Southern Illinois - Home 12/28/2021 Academy of Art - Home 1/1/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Away 1/6/2022 Gonzaga - Away 1/8/2022 San Diego - Home 1/13/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Home

Southern Illinois Schedule