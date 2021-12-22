San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (11-1) hope to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois
- The Dons average 15.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Salukis give up (58.5).
- The Salukis put up an average of 65.4 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 62.8 the Dons allow.
- The Dons are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Salukis allow to opponents.
- The Salukis' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (40.2%).
San Francisco Players to Watch
- The Dons leader in points and assists is Jamaree Bouyea, who puts up 17.6 points per game along with 3.5 assists.
- Yauhen Massalski leads San Francisco in rebounding, pulling down 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.
- The Dons get the most three-point shooting production out of Bouyea, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Khalil Shabazz is San Francisco's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Massalski leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Marcus Domask leads the Salukis in rebounds and assists with 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
- Southern Illinois' Lance Jones averages 15.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Steven Verplancken Jr. is the top shooter from distance for the Salukis, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Southern Illinois' leader in steals is Jones (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Domask (0.8 per game).
San Francisco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
UAB
W 63-61
Away
12/4/2021
UNLV
W 83-62
Home
12/8/2021
Fresno State
W 71-63
Home
12/18/2021
Grand Canyon
L 49-48
Away
12/19/2021
Arizona State
W 66-65
Away
12/22/2021
Southern Illinois
-
Home
12/28/2021
Academy of Art
-
Home
1/1/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
1/6/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
1/8/2022
San Diego
-
Home
1/13/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Evansville
W 54-52
Away
12/4/2021
Southern Miss
W 66-41
Home
12/11/2021
Tulsa
L 69-65
Away
12/15/2021
Southeast Missouri State
W 80-55
Home
12/18/2021
Maryville (MO)
W 75-55
Home
12/22/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/28/2021
Missouri Baptist
-
Home
1/2/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
1/5/2022
Drake
-
Home
1/8/2022
Valparaiso
-
Away
1/12/2022
Missouri State
-
Away