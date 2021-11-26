San Francisco vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (6-0) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Towson Tigers (3-2) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at SECU Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: SECU Arena
- Arena: SECU Arena
Key Stats for Towson vs. San Francisco
- The 81.3 points per game the Dons score are 18.7 more points than the Tigers allow (62.6).
- The Tigers put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Dons allow to opponents.
- The Dons make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Khalil Shabazz averages 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Yauhen Massalski is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.7), and also averages 10.5 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Gabe Stefanini averages 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Josh Kunen is posting 6.5 points, 1.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
Towson Players to Watch
- Cameron Holden is averaging team highs in points (17.6 per game) and rebounds (11.6). And he is contributing 3 assists, making 55% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.
- Terry Nolan Jr. is No. 1 on the Tigers in assists (3.2 per game), and posts 12.8 points and 3 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Nicolas Timberlake gives the Tigers 10.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- James Gibson is averaging 9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 34.6% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- The Tigers receive 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Charles Thompson.
