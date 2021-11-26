San Francisco vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Dons (6-0) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Towson Tigers (3-2) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at SECU Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Towson vs. San Francisco

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: SECU Arena

SECU Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total San Francisco -12.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Towson vs. San Francisco

The 81.3 points per game the Dons score are 18.7 more points than the Tigers allow (62.6).

The Tigers put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Dons allow to opponents.

The Dons make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

San Francisco Players to Watch

Khalil Shabazz averages 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Yauhen Massalski is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.7), and also averages 10.5 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Gabe Stefanini averages 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Josh Kunen is posting 6.5 points, 1.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Towson Players to Watch