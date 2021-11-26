San Francisco vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco Dons (6-0) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Towson Tigers (3-2) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at SECU Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Towson vs. San Francisco

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: SECU Arena
    • Arena: SECU Arena

    San Francisco vs Towson Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Francisco

    -12.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Towson vs. San Francisco

    • The 81.3 points per game the Dons score are 18.7 more points than the Tigers allow (62.6).
    • The Tigers put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Dons allow to opponents.
    • The Dons make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • Khalil Shabazz averages 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Yauhen Massalski is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.7), and also averages 10.5 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
    • Gabe Stefanini averages 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Josh Kunen is posting 6.5 points, 1.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

    Towson Players to Watch

    • Cameron Holden is averaging team highs in points (17.6 per game) and rebounds (11.6). And he is contributing 3 assists, making 55% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.
    • Terry Nolan Jr. is No. 1 on the Tigers in assists (3.2 per game), and posts 12.8 points and 3 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Nicolas Timberlake gives the Tigers 10.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • James Gibson is averaging 9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 34.6% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
    • The Tigers receive 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Charles Thompson.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    San Francisco at Towson

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
