    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco at Towson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2021-22 men's college basketball season continues on Thanksgiving Day with San Francisco taking on Towson.
    For men's college basketball fans, Thanksgiving Day features a few under-the-radar matchups. One of those under-the-radar matchups will feature San Francisco taking on Towson.

    How to Watch San Francisco at Towson Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the San Francisco at Towson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Dons are 6–0 and have looked like a strong all-around team. They are coming off an 83–67 win over Morgan State. Putting their undefeated record on the line, San Francisco will look to continue its hot streak.

    On the other side, the Tigers hold a 3–2 record entering this game. In their last outing, Towson defeated Penn by a final score of 76–61. They could use a statement win and beating the undefeated Dons would be just that.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    San Francisco at Towson

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
