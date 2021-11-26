The 2021-22 men's college basketball season continues on Thanksgiving Day with San Francisco taking on Towson.

For men's college basketball fans, Thanksgiving Day features a few under-the-radar matchups. One of those under-the-radar matchups will feature San Francisco taking on Towson.

How to Watch San Francisco at Towson Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Coming into this matchup, the Dons are 6–0 and have looked like a strong all-around team. They are coming off an 83–67 win over Morgan State. Putting their undefeated record on the line, San Francisco will look to continue its hot streak.

On the other side, the Tigers hold a 3–2 record entering this game. In their last outing, Towson defeated Penn by a final score of 76–61. They could use a statement win and beating the undefeated Dons would be just that.

