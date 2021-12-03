Publish date:
How to Watch San Francisco vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (8-0) will host the UNLV Rebels (4-4) after winning six home games in a row. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for San Francisco vs. UNLV
- The Dons score 12.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels give up (65.1).
- The Rebels put up an average of 66.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 64.3 the Dons allow to opponents.
- The Dons are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Rebels allow to opponents.
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jamaree Bouyea leads the Dons in points and assists per game, scoring 17.9 points and distributing 3.6 assists.
- San Francisco's best rebounder is Yauhen Massalski, who averages 6.5 boards per game in addition to his 12.4 PPG average.
- Bouyea leads the Dons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Khalil Shabazz and Massalski lead San Francisco on the defensive end, with Shabazz leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Massalski in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton racks up 15.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.
- UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 10.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 3.9 per game.
- Hamilton is the top scorer from distance for the Rebels, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- UNLV's leader in steals is McCabe (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hamm (1.1 per game).
San Francisco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Samford
W 77-55
Home
11/18/2021
Nevada
W 73-70
Home
11/22/2021
Morgan State
W 83-67
Home
11/25/2021
Towson
W 71-61
Away
11/26/2021
UAB
W 63-61
Away
12/4/2021
UNLV
-
Home
12/8/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Away
12/19/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/22/2021
Southern Illinois
-
Home
12/28/2021
Academy of Art
-
Home
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Michigan
L 74-61
Away
11/22/2021
Wichita State
L 74-73
Home
11/24/2021
Whittier
W 101-45
Home
11/27/2021
UCLA
L 73-51
Home
12/1/2021
SMU
L 83-64
Away
12/4/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/8/2021
Seattle U
-
Home
12/11/2021
Hartford
-
Home
12/15/2021
Omaha
-
Home
12/22/2021
San Diego
-
Home
1/1/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
