    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco Dons (8-0) will host the UNLV Rebels (4-4) after winning six home games in a row. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. UNLV

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for San Francisco vs. UNLV

    • The Dons score 12.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels give up (65.1).
    • The Rebels put up an average of 66.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 64.3 the Dons allow to opponents.
    • The Dons are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Rebels allow to opponents.

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • Jamaree Bouyea leads the Dons in points and assists per game, scoring 17.9 points and distributing 3.6 assists.
    • San Francisco's best rebounder is Yauhen Massalski, who averages 6.5 boards per game in addition to his 12.4 PPG average.
    • Bouyea leads the Dons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Khalil Shabazz and Massalski lead San Francisco on the defensive end, with Shabazz leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Massalski in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Bryce Hamilton racks up 15.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.
    • UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 10.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 3.9 per game.
    • Hamilton is the top scorer from distance for the Rebels, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
    • UNLV's leader in steals is McCabe (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hamm (1.1 per game).

    San Francisco Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Samford

    W 77-55

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Nevada

    W 73-70

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Morgan State

    W 83-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Towson

    W 71-61

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UAB

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Academy of Art

    -

    Home

    UNLV Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Michigan

    L 74-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wichita State

    L 74-73

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Whittier

    W 101-45

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCLA

    L 73-51

    Home

    12/1/2021

    SMU

    L 83-64

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Hartford

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Omaha

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    UNLV at San Francisco

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

